Rihanna and A$AP Rocky spent the festive season hanging out with both sides of their family in Barbados. Find out why it was the ‘perfect’ vacation!. Rihanna and boyfriend A$AP Rocky celebrated the holidays once again in her home country of Barbados, where the rapper also has family — and the trip couldn’t have been more perfect! After getting all dolled up for a New Year’s Eve bash, the adorable couple played the rest of the festive vacation relatively low-key, allowing for them to spend some quality time with their relatives, according to an insider who spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO