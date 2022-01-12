ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘To Kill A Mockingbird’ Will Go Dark Until June 1 As Omicron Slams Broadway

The closing notice and possible return for Broadway ’s Girl From the North Country was barely cold before a second major production announced its own hiatus: To Kill a Mockingbird will close this Sunday and reopen June 1.

Greg Kinnear, who recently took over the lead role of Atticus Finch in the Aaron Sorkin stage adaptation of the Harper Lee novel, will resume his performances when the show returns.

The temporary shutdown will also involve a venue change: The play, currently at the 1,500-seat Shubert Theatre, will reopen at the 1,016-seat Belasco Theatre. Both venues are owned by the Shubert Organization, which is in talks with producers of North Country about the possibility of a similar arrangement for that show.

Executive producer Orin Wolf said in a statement, “It has been an extraordinary experience to watch every member of this company bring Mockingbird back to life at the Shubert. While it is sad to go dark even for a short time, it is an honor to help this magnificent production continue its historic run in the Belasco Theatre and I look forward to its bright future as we kick off in June.”

One of the biggest Broadway hits in recent years, To Kill a Mockingbird, directed by Bartlett Sher, opened to strong reviews and sold-out houses on November 1, 2018. Jeff Daniels originated the role of Atticus, and though he had left the show prior to the industrywide Covid shutdown of March 2020, returned to the role when the production reopened last October (as did Celia Keenan-Bolger as Scout). In his Broadway debut, Kinnear succeeded Daniels on January 5.

A London production of To Kill a Mockingbird starring Rafe Spall will begin performances at the Gielgud Theatre on March 10, with a national North American tour starring Richard Thomas launching March 27 at Shea’s Performing Arts Center in Buffalo, NY, followed by the official tour opening on April 5, 2022 at the Citizens Bank Opera House in Boston, MA, also starring Thomas, all before reopening at the Belasco.

Earlier today, producers for Girl From the North Country announced that the Bob Dylan musical will play its final Broadway performance on January 23, with the possibility of returning in the spring. The announcements come as Broadway reels from dismal post-holiday box office and attendance.

