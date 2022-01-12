Pete Davidson To Star In James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’ For Miramax

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson is set star in the new Miramax horror thriller The Home with The Purge helmer James DeMonaco directing the pic. Davidson will play Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child.

Miramax’s Bill Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier will produce along with DeMonaco and Adam Canto serving as writers for the film.

“We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” said producer Bill Block. “James’ The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”

The production is set to begin later this month, and the film will be Miramax’s latest addition to their extensive roster of beloved horror films including Halloween, Scream, Hellraiser and Dracula .

Besides being one of Saturday Night Live ‘s youngest cast members, Davidson had a huge 2020 starting with his star-making turn in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. The film marked one of his first leading roles at a major studio and the performance not only earned him high marks for his comedic chops but his dramatic turns that were needed for the material. He also starred in Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence , which also earned him strong reviews for his performance.

DeMonaco’s blockbuster The Purge horror franchise stretches across five movies, most recently last year’s Forever Purge which he wrote.