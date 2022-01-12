ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Pete Davidson To Star In James DeMonaco’s Horror Thriller ‘The Home’ For Miramax

By Dominic Patten and Justin Kroll
Deadline
Deadline
 16 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=049Hu6_0dk7UPVR00

EXCLUSIVE: Pete Davidson is set star in the new Miramax horror thriller The Home with The Purge helmer James DeMonaco directing the pic. Davidson will play Max, a troubled man who starts working at a retirement home and realizes its residents and caretakers harbor sinister secrets. As he investigates the building and its forbidden fourth floor, he starts to uncover connections to his own past and upbringing as a foster child.

Miramax’s Bill Block and Sebastian K. Lemercier will produce along with DeMonaco and Adam Canto serving as writers for the film.

“We’re excited to be backing DeMonaco’s brilliant vision,” said producer Bill Block. “James’ The Purge horror franchise has grossed over $450 million at the worldwide box office. With his masterful storytelling abilities and Pete’s versatility as an actor, this film will put audiences everywhere on the edge of their seats.”

The production is set to begin later this month, and the film will be Miramax’s latest addition to their extensive roster of beloved horror films including Halloween, Scream, Hellraiser and Dracula .

Besides being one of Saturday Night Live ‘s youngest cast members, Davidson had a huge 2020 starting with his star-making turn in Judd Apatow’s The King of Staten Island. The film marked one of his first leading roles at a major studio and the performance not only earned him high marks for his comedic chops but his dramatic turns that were needed for the material. He also starred in Hulu’s Big Time Adolescence , which also earned him strong reviews for his performance.

DeMonaco’s blockbuster The Purge horror franchise stretches across five movies, most recently last year’s Forever Purge which he wrote.

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

Searchlight Pictures Picks Up Legendary And Hyberobject’s Thriller ‘Fresh’ Starring Daisy Edgar-Jones & Sebastian Stan Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

Searchlight Pictures has acquired worldwide rights to Legendary Entertainment’s thriller Fresh, starring Daisy Edgar-Jones (Normal People) and Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy), ahead of its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival slated for next week. The first feature from director Mimi Cave will stream exclusively across Disney’s platforms, debuting on Hulu in the U.S. on March 4, with a Latin American premiere on Star+ and a Disney+ unveiling in all other territories to take later this spring. Fresh follows Noa (Edgar-Jones), who meets the alluring Steve (Stan) at a grocery store and—given her frustration with dating apps—takes a chance and...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘We Are Who We Are’, ‘It’ & ‘Shazam!’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, It and Shazam! franchises) has signed with WME for representation. Grazer is perhaps best known for his turn in We Are Who We Are, the HBO drama co-created and directed by Call Me by Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino. In that series, which saw him starring alongside Jordan Kirstine Seamón and Chloë Sevigny, he portrayed Fraser Wilson, a 14-year-old coming of age on a military base in Chioggia, Italy. The 18-year-old found his breakout role as The Losers Club member Eddie Kaspbrak in Andy Muschietti’s Warner Bros. horror films It and It: Chapter...
MOVIES
Deadline

Asa Butterfield & Natalia Dyer Starring In Horror-Thriller ‘All Fun And Games’ For Anton & AGBO – EFM

Asa Butterfield (Sex Education) and Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) are leading the cast of All Fun And Games, a horror-thriller that will mark the feature directing debut of co-helmers Ari Costa and Eren Celeboglu. The pic follows a group of siblings who find themselves in a game with a demonic twist. Costa and Celeboglu co-wrote the script based on JJ Braider’s original spec. Production and finance outfits Anton and AGBO are teaming on the project through the Gozie Agbo banner, which is geared towards championing indie filmmakers. Previously produced under the banner are The Daniels’ Everything, Everywhere, All at Once and Isaiah Saxn’s The Legend of Ochi (both with A24) as well as Natalie Erika James’s Relic (with IFC Films). Producers are Anton’s Sebastien Raybaud and John Zois, as well as AGBO’s Kassee Whiting. Serving as executive producers are AGBO’s Anthony and Joe Russo, Mike Larocca, Angela Russo-Otstot and Anton’s Holly Hubsher. Principal photography is scheduled for March 2022. The film is fully financed by Anton, with the company’s Cecile Gaget overseeing worldwide sales and introducing the project to buyers at next month’s virtual Berlin European Film Market (EFM). Anton and CAA Media Finance are co-representing domestic rights.
MOVIES
Elle

Fans Freak Out Thinking That Pete Davidson's Mom Was at the Jenner Christmas Party

Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson Have Reportedly Called Off Their Engagement. This weekend is when Kris Jenner and her daughters traditionally throw their giant holiday party, but they reportedly scaled back their plans this year due to rising COVID-19 cases in the area. The Jenners and Kardashians still had some sort of smaller celebration, though posts about it on social media have been sparse. One of the biggest posters was Khloé Kardashian, who shared a series of images and videos of her holiday outfit on Instagram—including a clip that had fans insisting Pete Davidson's mom, Amy Davidson, was in attendance.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Judd Apatow
Person
James Demonaco
Person
Pete Davidson
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Caught Sneaking Out Of Pete Davidson’s Staten Island Condo — Watch

The KKW Beauty founder tried to subtly sneak out of the ‘Saturday Night Live’ star’s building, after a romantic weekend in the Fifth Borough. Does Staten Island have a new queen? Kim Kardashian was spotted leaving Pete Davidson’s condo in his hometown of Staten Island, NY on Monday December 20 in a new video, which you can see here, via Page Six. Th 41-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept it low-key, as she dressed in all black and sported a baseball cap, as she walked quickly from the building’s side-door right into a Cadillac Escalade that was ready to take her away!
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Pete Davidson Wants Relationship With Kim Kardashian ‘To Last’: He ‘Refuses To Screw It Up’

Pete Davidson considers Kim Kardashian ‘the most important relationship’ he’s ever had, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. Pete Davidson, 28, is all in with new girlfriend Kim Kardashian, 41. “He is easing into this relationship differently as he has noticed that it is actually the most important relationship he’s ever had,” an insider close to the Saturday Night Live actor spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “This relationship with Kim in Pete’s eyes has a lot of legs too it and he refuses to screw it up,” they added.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Horror Film#Home#Film Star
Popculture

Gerard Butler Thriller Strikes Netflix's Top 10

A fan-favorite Gerard Butler thriller has landed in Netflix's Top 10, and subscribers should definitely queue it up soon. Law Abiding Citizen, a 2009 action flick with Butler and Jamie Foxx, is currently in the No. 7 spot on Netflix's overall list. It's also sitting in the No. 4 slot on the streaming service's top 10 movies list, topping films such as Red Notice and Body of Lies.
MOVIES
In Style

Kim Kardashian Wore a Plunging Cutout Top on a Boat with Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have officially touched down in the Bahamas, but their outfits appear to say otherwise. On Wednesday, the jet-setting couple was photographed walking on a dock together after a boat ride in the Caribbean, and their looks weren't exactly what we'd consider to be island-ready. For...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Mercury News

Is Pete Davidson ready for Kim Kardashian’s four kids?

With a new report saying that the surprising romance between Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson is “getting serious,” it’s perhaps time to ask whether that means the reality TV star has introduced the young “Saturday Night Live” comedian to her four children. E! News reported...
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

John Travolta Thriller Movie Poised to Leave Netflix

One of the many movies leaving Netflix at the end of January is The General's Daughter, a 1999 mystery thriller starring John Travolta. The Paramount Pictures movie features Travolta as Chief Warrant Officer Paul Brenner, who investigates the sexual assault and murder of a general's daughter. It was based on the 1992 novel of the same name by Nelson DeMille.
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Were Just Spotted Boarding a Private Jet to the Bahamas

2022 update: Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are still going strong! After some speculation that they might have cooled off due to not spending New Year's Eve together, the couple were just spotted boarding a private jet to The Bahamas, and The Daily Mail has some super blurry pics over this way if you're in the mood to see the vague outlines of Pete and Kim.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Everyone Pete Davidson Was Linked to in 2021

"I'm with my celebrity crush." Pete Davidson has cemented himself as a hot commodity in the celebrity dating world, and 2021 was no exception. He may have only dated a couple of women this year, but their relationships definitely made headlines — even though he kept pretty quiet about exactly what was going on in his personal life.
TENNIS
KISS 104.1

Kanye West Throws Surprise New Year’s Eve Party Opposite Pete Davidson’s Miami Concert

Is it just a coincidence that Kanye West decided to throw a surprise New Year's Eve bash in the same city as his ex-wife's current boyfriend?. On Friday (Dec. 31), Pete Davidson and Miley Cyrus hosted their NBC NYE celebration in Miami, Florida. Kim Kardashian famously began dating the Saturday Night Live star after her hosting gig on the sketch comedy series.
MIAMI, FL
Deadline

Deadline

39K+
Followers
22K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy