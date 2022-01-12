ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia Pictures International Acquires Global To ‘Mars One’ Ahead Of Sundance Premiere

By Anthony D'Alessandro
Deadline
Deadline
 15 hours ago
EXCLUSIVE: Gabriel Martins’ movie Mars One has been snapped up by Magnolia Pictures International before the pic’s world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival next week in the World Cinema Dramatic Section.

Mars One follows the Martins family, optimistic dreamers who are quietly leading their lives on the margins of a major Brazilian city, following the disappointing election of a far-right extremist president. A lower-middle-class Black family, they feel the strain of their new reality as the political dust settles.

“Gabriel Martins has crafted an uplifting and tender film about a family’s hopes and dreams, set against a Brazil in constant turmoil,” said Lorna Lee Torres, Head of International Sales. “We are beyond excited to champion this beautiful film, and invite audiences to share in these characters’ successes, failures, fears, and loves—all portrayed with delicacy and charm.”

Mars One producer Thiago Macêdo Correia added: “We at Filmes de Plástico are beyond happy to have the trust and expertise of Magnolia Pictures International and their great team behind our film. It was very important to us to collaborate with a company that would be sensitive to the themes of the film and our approach to them, so we are thrilled to have found such amazing partners.”

Mars One was financed by a public fund to support Black filmmakers and Black narratives that no longer exists under the current Brazilian presidential administration. The film was shot just after the Brazilian election of 2018, which changed everything in the country, reversing recent civil rights gains and promoting a new strain of conservatism throughout society. Mars One previously won Ventana Sur’s $10,000 Paradiso WIP Award.

The movie joins Magnolia International’s 2022 lineup, which includes Nana Mensah’s comedy Queen of Glory , South African action thriller Indemnify, Adam Leon’s Italian Studies starring Vanessa Kirby, and Udo Kier’s SXSW comedy Swan Song.

Torres and Magnolia’s International Sales Director Marie Zeniter will launch Mars One during Sundance, which runs January 20-30.

blackchronicle.com

‘jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy’ To Premiere At Sundance

God Bless Coodie and Chike for putting up with Kanye when he was just an overly confident Chicago music producer who hadn’t yet proven himself to be one of the most talented (and befuddling) characters to dominate the 21st-century pop culture zeitgeist. We’ve over the moon excited for the...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘We Are Who We Are’, ‘It’ & ‘Shazam!’ Star Jack Dylan Grazer Signs With WME

EXCLUSIVE: Actor Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are, It and Shazam! franchises) has signed with WME for representation. Grazer is perhaps best known for his turn in We Are Who We Are, the HBO drama co-created and directed by Call Me by Your Name’s Luca Guadagnino. In that series, which saw him starring alongside Jordan Kirstine Seamón and Chloë Sevigny, he portrayed Fraser Wilson, a 14-year-old coming of age on a military base in Chioggia, Italy. The 18-year-old found his breakout role as The Losers Club member Eddie Kaspbrak in Andy Muschietti’s Warner Bros. horror films It and It: Chapter...
MOVIES
Deadline

Utopia Boards Sci-Fi Drama; Fictionz Podcast ‘Bleed’; Ira Levy New Company — North America Briefs

Utopia Boards Sci-Fi Drama EXCLUSIVE: Utopia has acquired worldwide sales rights to feature film Saul At Night, a sci-fi drama and feature debut by Cory Santilli, written by Daniel Miska. Starring Kentucker Audley, Suzanne Clément, Stephanie Ellis and Acadia Colan, the movie follows Saul Capgras (Audley) as he is forced to become acclimated to isolation in a bizarre experiment. A legally imposed curfew and mandated sleeping schedule has been forced upon citizens, except Saul, the one person who rests during the day and spends his waking hours in the eerie and lonely night. Alienated from his family, Saul begins to invent ways...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘The Godfather’ New Trailer Marks Upcoming Limited Theatrical Anniversary Re-Release

“I’m going to make him an offer he can’t refuse.” “Don’t ever take sides against the family again.” “Don’t ask me about my business, Kay.” The new trailer for the 50th anniversary limited theatrical re-release of Francis Ford Coppola’s classic The Godfather, is, if nothing else, a reminder that the great mobster movie unleashed some of the most memorable lines of dialogue in Hollywood history. Paramount Pictures released the new trailer today with the announcement that the film will have a limited 50th anniversary theatrical release in Dolby Vision beginning February 25, exclusively in Dolby Cinema at AMC Theatres in the U.S. and international territories around the world. All three films in the trilogy – The Godfather, The Godfather: Part II, and Coppola’s recently re-edited version of the final film, Mario Puzo’s The Godfather, Coda: The Death of Michael Corleone – have been restored under the direction of Coppola and will be made available on 4K Ultra HD and 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray for the first time ever on March 22. Check out the new trailer above. And take the cannoli.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Pig’ Helmer Michael Sarnoski to Direct Next ‘A Quiet Place’ Installment for Paramount

“Pig” helmer Michael Sarnoski is in negotiations to direct the next installment of Paramount’s “A Quiet Place” franchise, Variety has confirmed. “Take Shelter” director Jeff Nichols was previously attached to write and direct the untitled film, but is now taking time to focus on his new project, an untitled sci-fi movie also set at Paramount. The next “A Quiet Place” film — which is being described as more of a spinoff than a threequel — is based on an original idea from John Krasinksi, who wrote, directed and starred in the franchise’s first two installments. Plot details are being kept under wraps for now. Sarnoski...
MOVIES
Deadline

Apple Lands Feature Film ‘The Beanie Bubble’ Starring Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook And Geraldine Viswanathan

Apple Original Films has landed rights to the package The Beanie Bubble, a new film hailing from Imagine Entertainment that will be co-directed by Kristin Gore and Damian Kulash and star Zach Galifianakis, Elizabeth Banks, Sarah Snook and Geraldine Viswanathan. The film is inspired by the story behind one of the biggest speculative crazes that blazed through American culture in the 1990s. It pulls back the curtain on the absurdities and injustices of the American Dream — particularly the female relationship to it. It’s a celebration of the women who helped power Ty Warner’s success, whose strengths and good instincts shaped...
MOVIES
Deadline

Deadline

