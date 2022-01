A Maryland man pleaded guilty to a federal conspiracy charge after he was accused of stealing over $120,000 from Wells Fargo bank accounts, according to federal prosecutors. Michael Drummond, 35, reportedly played a role in a fraud scheme that resulted in Wells Fargo bank customers losing a total of $124,000 from their accounts, the Department of Justice said in a news release. Participants in the scheme then tried to steal another $80,000 from the bank’s customers, but they were prevented from doing so when the bank detected the fraud, the release said.

