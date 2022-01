Siena College and the University at Albany announced Tuesday they will pick up their men's basketball rivalry starting later this year. "We're excited to bring back the Albany Cup," Siena College Vice President and Director of Athletics John D'Argenio said on Tuesday. "Capital Region fans have shown a great affinity for this game, and we're thrilled to renew the series. The Albany Cup is an opportunity to showcase that college basketball is widely embraced in the Capital Region."

