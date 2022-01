Top White House economic adviser Brian Deese on Wednesday addressed new data that showed inflation at a nearly 40-year high, telling reporters that increasing prices are a "global phenomenon" that's connected to the COVID-19 pandemic. Deese, director of the National Economic Council, said the unique strength of the U.S. economic recovery makes the nation "well-positioned to attack the challenges of prices and costs head-on." He also said there has been "some welcome deceleration" in price increases in some areas such as grocery items, but the increases are still too high.

BUSINESS ・ 18 HOURS AGO