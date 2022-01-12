Tim McManus Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 1-12-2022

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman has quite the battle going on in his heart. He’ll always be a Patriot, but he’s also got an undying love for Tom Brady.
So it makes sense that when he was given $100,000 as part of a marketing deal with Wynnbet, Edelman put it all on something that his heart would very much like to see: A Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl. He put down $50k on each to make Super Bowl LVI, with one team obviously carrying better odds than the other.
Edelman has been telling anyone and everyone about his wager, since Wynnbet would probably like...
