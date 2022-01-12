ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Tim McManus Joins The Mike Missanelli Show 1-12-2022

975thefanatic.com
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTim McManus joins the show for his Midweek report...

975thefanatic.com

New York Post

Rob Gronkowski wouldn’t invite Tom Brady to dinner after $1 million bonus

Tom Brady helped Rob Gronkowski increase his bottom line Sunday, but that doesn’t mean it banked him a dinner invite. During Monday’s episode of his “Let’s Go!” podcast on SiriusXM, the Buccaneers quarterback opened up about not making the guest list for Gronkowski’s postgame celebrations, even after doing his part to ensure the tight end would earn $1 million in incentives from Tampa Bay’s Week 18 win over Carolina.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here is Brian Flores' statement regarding his firing

The Miami Dolphins announced on Monday that they have head coach Brian Flores after three seasons. With the announcement, owner Stephen Ross released a statement about Flores and the decision that he and general manager Chris Grier, who is reportedly safe, were making. In his three seasons with Miami, Flores...
NFL
NBC Sports

McCoy calls out NFL's head coach firing double standard

The NFL's annual Black Monday, the day after the final regular season games are played and underperforming head coaches (and general managers) are fired, came in hot this season. There were the expected moves - the Broncos fired Vic Fangio, the Bears fired Matt Nagy - but there was also...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

The Buccaneers have a Saints problem, and it might not be over just yet

If there’s one team the Tampa Bay Buccaneers may want to avoid when the playoffs begin, it’s the New Orleans Saints. That became abundantly clear Sunday night when they lost to New Orleans for the fourth time in as many regular-season games since they acquired Tom Brady. However, the loss only increases the chances of Tampa facing New Orleans in the playoffs.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Ben Roethlisberger Reveals What He Told Ravens Players After Final Game vs. Baltimore

While it hasn’t been officially confirmed, all signs point to this year be the final season of Ben Roethlisberger’s longtime NFL career. Throughout his 18 years in the league, the Steelers signal caller has engaged in countless battles with the division-rival Baltimore Ravens defense. And while it will no doubt be an emotional day when he finally hangs up the cleats, Roethlisberger is looking forward to getting rid of that hard-fought matchup.
NFL
The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Signed Notable Wide Receiver On Tuesday

The Chiefs are reportedly signing speedster wide receiver Matthew Sexton to a futures deal. Sexton spent training camp with the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was cut before the 2021 season began as the Steelers trimmed their roster to 53 players for the season. Sexton will now try and carve out a...
NFL
CBS Philly

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady Not Taking Playoff Matchup Against Eagles Lightly: ‘We’re Playing A Team That’s Very Talented’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) —  The Eagles will face the defending Super Bowl champs, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, in the first round of the NFL playoffs this weekend. It will be quarterback Jalen Hurts and head coach Nick Sirianni’s first playoff appearance — but veteran quarterback Tom Brady isn’t taking the Birds for granted. “We’re going to have to play our best game of the year. Our toughest opponent all year. You know, we’re playing a team that’s very talented. They didn’t make it to this point for no reason. We got to do everything we can to get the win. This is a football team that’s been playing really well. Been very healthy, good on offense. Good on defense. Good front. It’s going to be a very tough game,” Brady said. The Eagles finished the regular season with a 9-8 record. The Eagles-Buccaneers game is set for 1 p.m. Sunday in Tampa Bay.
NFL
CBS Boston

Julian Edelman Made A $100,000 Bet On A Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl

BOSTON (CBS) — Julian Edelman has quite the battle going on in his heart. He’ll always be a Patriot, but he’s also got an undying love for Tom Brady. So it makes sense that when he was given $100,000 as part of a marketing deal with Wynnbet, Edelman put it all on something that his heart would very much like to see: A Patriots-Buccaneers Super Bowl. He put down $50k on each to make Super Bowl LVI, with one team obviously carrying better odds than the other. Edelman has been telling anyone and everyone about his wager, since Wynnbet would probably like...
NFL
FanSided

Dolphins next head coach should be an obvious hire thanks to Tua Tagovailoa

If the Miami Dolphins want to get the most out of Tua Tagovailoa, they should reunite him with this head coaching candidate. The Miami Dolphins made the most shocking decision the day after the end of the regular-season, as they fired head coach Brian Flores despite having two winning seasons in his three years at the helm. But, ESPN’s Jeff Darlington reported that Flores had “deteriorating relationship[s]” with general manager Chris Grier and quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, which played a role in owner Stephen Ross parting ways with him. Now, they have to find a new head coach.
NFL

