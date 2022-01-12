ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rotterdam, NY

Rotterdam town leaders explain tax errors that lead to astronomical sewer tax spike

By Mikhaela Singleton
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ryhXo_0dk7Se0i00

ROTTERDAM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — It’s been a week since neighbors between Lilac Street and Pansy Street in Rotterdam opened up their 2022 property tax bills to find they’re being charged thousands of dollars more than usual.

Steve Reutter, a lifelong Rotterdam resident, spoke with NEWS10 as soon as he saw his sewer tax jump from around $200 to more than $2000 . He has been waiting patiently, calling and occasionally visiting the Rotterdam Town Hall, but his patience is officially at its limit. Wednesday, he visited again.

“To try to get an answer from somebody about something. I’ve been trying for a week,” he says to NEWS10’s Mikhaela Singleton .

NEWS10 has also tried unsuccessfully to connect with town leaders to clarify their initial explanation given January 5. Reutter invited our camera crew to tag along with his town hall visit and get answers together.

“Maybe you guys can get some answers from them. None of the neighbors have, nobody’s gotten nothing. They’re in meetings every time I’ve come here,” he says.

Both Supervisor Mollie Collins and Deputy Supervisor Jack Dodson quickly responded to sit down with Reutter and NEWS10. They say their meetings have been with county legislators and tax authorities trying to nail down how the astronomical spike in sewer taxes happened.

Dodson had originally explained to NEWS10 on January 5 that Rotterdam’s previous board and supervisor had moved to isolate sewer and water tax from sewer and water operations and maintenance in future billing statements. However, at that time they also tried to correct a long standing error in how parcels of land in the Sewer District 2 were measured in single units based on the number of homes on the land, rather than in frontage from the road as had been required by municipal ordinance.

“We don’t have an issue with the attempt that was made to separate these charges. Obviously the issue at this point in time is I think this was done in haste. I think it comes down to making two money moves at the same time,” Dodson says.

He adds further digging also revealed that a sewer improvement project from around 2016 had outstanding debt that the town was meant to begin paying this year. In allocating that cost to residents, the town had mistakenly placed all of it on the residents in Sewer District 2, Extension 1.

“I think they did a couple million dollars worth of improvements at the treatment plant that we are paying debt on, and then whatever the debt that’s associated with that project was assigned to this little sewer district extension instead of the overall district,” Dodson explains.

Therefore, residents in the 15 other extensions in that district were unaffected and Extension 1 residents bore the entire brunt of the cost — all without notice.

“I think [the residents] need to know that this is not something we take lightly, that we understand the hardship that they’re under, and that we will make sure in the future to ensure how it’s going to be billed and if for some reason something should come up again, that they will have notice,” says Supervisor Collins.

For now though, it appears the erroneous 2022 bills are unchangeable. Collins says that’s based on what both legislators and Schenectady County tax authorities have come back with so far.

“It’s hard on everybody and we appreciate that, we really do. We have tried talking to the county. We’ve tried to see if there’s a way we could extend the period without payment or penalty, but that’s illegal is what they’ve told us,” she explains. “We’ve reached out to everyone at the county level we could think of that would have any input on the tax levy to see what we could do, and unfortunately, there was no answer. There’s nothing to be done.”

Collins and Dodson say they have plans to bring changes to future board meetings and prevent the mistake from repeating, as well as propose changing the tax method in Sewer District 2 from fontage measurement to property units.

“We have our own homework to do to ensure that the debt associated with that treatment plant that needs to be assigned only to those sewer districts that flow to the treatment plant, and I’m not so certain that that has been done in an accurate manner at this point. Keep in mind, we’ve been here less than two weeks,” Dodson says.

“For just being in office, for what 10 days I guess or so, she’s [Supervisor Collins] had a tough few days, but now I know that I gotta pay it this year, and it is what it is and I’ve gotta pay this year,” Reutter says.

He says although he finds the mistake unfair, he at least has no hard feelings. Town leaders will take more community questions at Wednesday night’s board meeting at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

REPORT: Capital Region roads costing drivers nearly $1,800 per year

Roads and bridges that are deteriorated, congested or lack some desirable safety features cost New York motorists a total of $28 billion statewide annually, according to TRIP. A new report by TRIP, a Washington, DC based national transportation research non-profit, shows that these roads are costing drivers in the Albany-Schenectady-Troy area $1,750 per year.
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Four grants announced for Albany businesses

Capitalize Albany announced four grant programs to help support retail and the growth of business in the city for 2022. Grants were provided with support from the City of Albany Capital Resource Corporation and the Albany Community Development Agency.
ALBANY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rotterdam, NY
Government
City
Rotterdam, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Dodson
NEWS10 ABC

How counties are recording at-home testing results

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– New York State is not recording positive at-home COVID test numbers and locally, neither is Rensselaer County. But some counties here in the Capital Region are including Albany, Schenectady, Schoharie, Columbia, Greene, and Warren. Now that at-home COVID tests have become more popular, Warren County, is keeping track of positive at-home test […]
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

COVID outbreak at Valatie nursing home

The Columbia County Department of Health is reporting a COVID-19 outbreak at The Grand Rehabilitation And Nursing At Barnwell in Valatie. As of Wednesday, 95 residents and 37 staff had tested positive for the virus, according to the nursing home.
VALATIE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Schenectady homeowners/businesses must clear sidewalks after winter weather

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- NEWS10 has received complaints of ice on sidewalks in Schenectady making walking treacherous for residents. Schenectady laws make it the responsibility of homeowners to remove snow, sleet, or ice from sidewalks, according to ECode360. Homeowners or businesses have 24 hours after winter weather events to make sure sidewalks are passable and don’t […]
SCHENECTADY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astronomical#Tax Levy
NEWS10 ABC

The cost of smoking for New Yorkers

According to a new report by WalletHub, the economic and societal costs is of smoking are more than $300 billion per year. WalletHub calculated the potential monetary losses of tobacco users including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses, and more.
POLITICS
NEWS10 ABC

Despite case surge, local hospital says capacity is not an issue

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As cases of COVID-19 begin to level off in New York, hospitalizations lag behind and continue to surge in several regions. “All of the hospitals really still have the capacity to care for the emergent needs of the community,” said Dr. Steven Hanks. As COVID cases continue to spike, Dr. Hanks […]
ALBANY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Personal Finance
NEWS10 ABC

SNAP households to receive maximum level of benefits in January

NEW YORK (WWTI) — Households in New York enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will receive the maximum level of food benefits this month. This was confirmed by New York Governor Kathy Hochul on January 11. Gov. Hochul also announced that all households participating in SNAP will receive an additional allotment later in January, […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy