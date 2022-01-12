ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Panhandle Weather 1-12-2022

By Ross Whitley
 14 hours ago

Not too bad for Thursday and Friday. Saturday Showers and rain move in the afternoon and evening. A storm is possible with gusty winds but severe weather is not expected. Rain could be heavy Saturday night will transition to showers Sunday. Cold air will move in Sunday with temps falling to the 30’s by the evening. A cold Monday then watching the next system Wed/ Thur of the following week.

The colder pattern looking to stick around but with temps mostly just below our avg. The pattern is to more active over the next two weeks where a few storms systems could work across the area starting this weekend.

