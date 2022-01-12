ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ronnie Spector, leader of the Ronettes and soaring voice behind hits like 'Be My Baby,' dies at 78

By Fox 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (AP) — Ronnie Spector, leader...

www.fox28spokane.com

Comments / 0

Related
People

Ronnie Spector of the Ronettes Dead at 78: 'Lived Her Life with a Twinkle in Her Eye'

Ronnie Spector, the lead singer of the legendary girl group the Ronettes, has died following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer," her family says in a statement shared with PEOPLE. "She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan."
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Darlene Love Remembers Ronnie Spector: ‘When People Know Your Voice, You Have Made It’

Sixty years ago, Ronnie Spector and Darlene Love were the reigning queens of New York pop. Both commandeered the charts (with the Ronettes and initially the Crystals, respectively), both had gloriously strong, emotive voices, and both were produced by the late Phil Spector. Over time, they each broke with Spector and, despite some creative lulls, carried on. The two legends remained in touch, performing together for the last time at a 2016 Rainforest Fund benefit at New York’s Carnegie Hall. With TV news reports of Spector’s death in the background, Love spoke with Rolling Stone about her history with Spector. I loved being around Ronnie. She was a delight. She would always...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
KVUE

Ronnie Spector, Ronettes Lead Singer and '60s Music Icon, Dead at 78

Music icon Ronnie Spector has died. The celebrated vocalist was 78. Spector -- who was born Veronica Bennett -- died on Wednesday after a battle with cancer, according to a statement released by her family on Spector's official website. "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after...
MUSIC
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronnie Spector
Page Six

Il Divo’s Carlos Marin called ex-wife to ‘say goodbye’ before dying of COVID

“The Power Of Love” was on full display. Il Divo star Carlos Marin bid his ex-wife farewell via Facetime when he knew “he wasn’t going to make it” ahead of his tragic death at 52 last week. His former paramour, Geraldine Larrosa, dropped the heartbreaking bombshell while arriving at the Spanish baritone’s private wake in Madrid on Monday, the Daily Mail reported.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Radar Online.com

Betty White Won't Be Buried Next To Beloved Third Husband Allen Ludden, Despite Actress Calling Out His Name Moments Before Death

Betty White will not be laid to rest next to her husband Allen Ludden, despite his name being the last thing she called out before passing away last week. According to reports, the Golden Girls star won't be buried at Graceland Cemetery in Mineral Point, Wisconsin, like her third husband. Ludden has been buried there since his death in 1981.
MINERAL POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ronettes#Be My Baby#Ap
Variety

Il Divo Singer Carlos Marin Dies at 53 of COVID Complications

Carlos Marin, the ever smiling and sharply dressed baritone powerhouse of multi-national quartet Il Divo, died Sunday of COVID complications. He was 53. After feeling ill, Marin had been hospitalized on Dec. 8 in the Intensive Care Unit of the Manchester Royal Hospital while on tour in the U.K. His death was announced on Sunday by Il Divo via the group’s Twitter account. “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marín, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. For 17 years, the four of us have...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Outsider.com

How Elvis Presley’s Ex Ann Margret Knew the King Was Dead

Actress, singer, and former love of Elvis Presley, Ann Margret, revealed the heartbreaking way she found out the King died. The two met in on the set of 1964’s Viva Las Vegas, where they quickly hit it off. Their affair was one of passion. According to Margret, their connection...
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities

Comments / 0

Community Policy