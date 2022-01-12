ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Drilling Blind, Telecom Contractors Take Out Water And Sewage Lines

 15 hours ago
FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – Candace Matelic arrived home in October to find it flooded with sewage. “It was really overwhelming,” she said. The culprit, she says, was a contractor who while laying fiber lines through her Fort Worth neighborhood hit a sewage pipe. Text messages show the...

