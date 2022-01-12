76ers' Furkan Korkmaz: Coming off bench

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon Curry recently made a heartwarming gesture towards the cheerleaders of the Golden State Warriors during the match against Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. On his way, back to the locker room along with his father Canon told the cheerleaders that they did a “good job dancing”.
NBA stars are often known to be outspoken when it comes to calling things out and Kyle Kuzma is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind. This time, the latest rumors regarding Philadelphia's plans for Ben Simmons have caught his eye and Kuz took to Twitter to say exactly what he thinks about the idea.
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony may be getting a chance to run it back with an old teammate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several playoff teams who are pursuing Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Grant, 27, is averaging 20.1 points...
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
And just like that, we're nearing the halfway point of the 2021-22 season with the the trade deadline a month out and the All-Star break shortly thereafter. It's still technically early in the NBA calendar, but it's not that early. We've seen enough to make some honest evaluations, which look great for some teams and awful for others.
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
Heading into the season, Sixers fans had immense expectations for the former Wildcat, Tyrese Maxey. For starters, he flashed some tantalizing upside during a breakout game six performance on the road against the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs last year, as a rookie. But when we learned Ben Simmons wouldn’t...
The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
In the wake of Neil Olshey being fired for violating code of conduct following an investigation, the Portland Trail Blazers are going to have some difficult decisions to make in the coming weeks and months, especially as the NBA trade deadline approaches. But, one of the easier decisions they will have to make should be shutting down superstar point guard, Damian Lillard.
Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals last season was disappointing, but the Utah Jazz once again look like one of the better teams in the NBA this season. Through their first 40 games of the season, the Jazz are 28-12 and just 2.5 games back...
On this episode of the Sixer Sense Podcast, we welcome Matty Breisch from Section 215 to talk about the latest topics related top the Sixers. We jump right into the latest games played by the 76ers. The podcast opens up with the embarrassing loss at home versus the Miami Heat....
