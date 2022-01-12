ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Local stores hit with shortage of cold and flu medicine

fox29.com
 16 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe regular flu season and the rapid spread of the Omicron...

www.fox29.com

Comments / 0

Related
Niagara Gazette

Local pharmacies hit by COVID-19 home-test shortages

The Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy on South Transit Road is currently out of COVID-19 take home-tests, as is Lockport Apothecary on Lincoln Avenue, and other local pharmacies within the area. Tim Gallegos of the Medicine Shoppe Pharmacy said he might be able to get the tests “in a couple of days”...
LOCKPORT, NY
cbslocal.com

Over-The-Counter Cold And Flu Medicines Becoming Harder To Find

BOSTON (CBS) – As the Omicron variant surges, over-the-counter cold and flu medications are becoming harder to find. CVS spokeswoman Tara Burke told WBZ-TV they’re seeing “increased demand for cold and cough products.”. Sales of those medicines actually plummeted at the start of the pandemic because people...
HEALTH
CBS DFW

Many Drug Store Cough And Cold Remedy Aisles Left Bare During Latest COVID-19 Surge

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health experts say the COVID-19 omicron variant surge is still weeks away from peaking– and that’s creating a huge demand for everything from testing kits to over-the-counter medicines to help manage the symptoms. “They had a cough, and it wouldn’t go away,” said Lisa Jimenez while waiting to get her two daughters tested at a testing site in Mesquite. “They tested for strep, it was positive.” After all, there’s still so much of everything else going around. So much so that those looking to soothe cold, flu, allergy, even mild COVID-19 symptoms, are finding drug store shelves in the cough...
MESQUITE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medicine#Flu Season#Omicron
fox29.com

COVID, cold or flu? Pay attention to timing, symptoms, doctor says

TAMPA, Fla. - As Florida breaks records for new daily COVID-19 cases and health officials warn of a bleak winter for unvaccinated Americans, the rapid spread of the seemingly milder omicron variant has many asking how to tell the difference between the virus and the flu or the common cold.
PUBLIC HEALTH
fox9.com

Cold, flu, or COVID-19: How to tell the difference

Amid another spike in COVID-19 cases, and as we approach what is typically the peak of the flu and cold season, some normal cold symptoms might be causing you some worry. We spoke with a doctor who explained when you should start worrying.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wnky.com

Health News – Cold, flu or COVID?

For the first time in the pandemic, COVID-19 cases top 400,000 per day. To slow the spread, you must first know when you’re infected, which can be confusing when you factor in colds, flu and even allergies. Today’s Health News goes over how to tell the difference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Coeur d'Alene Press

VIDEO: Is your cough a symptom of a cold, the flu or COVID?

With COVID cases continuing to pop up throughout our area and flu season in full swing many people are getting sick right now. Dr. Gretchen LaSalle with the MultiCare Rockport Clinic says since many symptoms of COVID, Flu and even the common cold are so similar, it can be difficult for someone who's not a medical professional to tell the difference.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WRAL

Cold and flu season add new concerns to pandemic

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Given reports of the incredibly contagious nature of the omicron variant of coronavirus, someone feeling sick might assume that's what they have. Photographer: Rick Armstrong.
PUBLIC HEALTH
NEWS10 ABC

As COVID cases climb, is it the coronavirus, flu, or common cold?

As COVID cases climb, is it the coronavirus, flu, or common cold?. As COVID cases climb, is it the coronavirus, flu, or common cold?. NEWS10 ABC in the Morning: A look back at 2021's funniest live moments. NYS minimum wage increase. Officials ask people to avoid emergency services for mild...
ALBANY, NY
KVUE

Texas pharmacies facing staff shortages during already busy flu season

AUSTIN, Texas — Health care workers on the front lines have been experiencing staffing shortages caused by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and the Texas Pharmacy Association said pharmacies around the state are facing similar staffing issues. The latest surge driven by the omicron variant has caused pharmacies to be...
AUSTIN, TX
Tri-County Independent

WMCHC Free COVID Test Kit Supply Runs Out

Going, going, gone! In less than 48 hours, Wayne Memorial Community Health Center (WMCHC) offices gave out roughly 10,000 free COVID rapid-antigen tests.  The supply was made available to WMCHC staff, Wayne Memorial Hospital employees and the general public.  WMCHC anticipates getting another supply – hopefully the same amount—next week. ...
HONESDALE, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy