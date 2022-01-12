Local stores hit with shortage of cold and flu medicine

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – Health experts say the COVID-19 omicron variant surge is still weeks away from peaking– and that’s creating a huge demand for everything from testing kits to over-the-counter medicines to help manage the symptoms. “They had a cough, and it wouldn’t go away,” said Lisa Jimenez while waiting to get her two daughters tested at a testing site in Mesquite. “They tested for strep, it was positive.” After all, there’s still so much of everything else going around. So much so that those looking to soothe cold, flu, allergy, even mild COVID-19 symptoms, are finding drug store shelves in the cough...

MESQUITE, TX ・ 13 HOURS AGO