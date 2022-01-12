ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

76ers' Danny Green: Back to bench

CBS Sports
 15 hours ago

Green will come off the bench for Wednesday's game against the...

www.cbssports.com

fadeawayworld.net

Sixers Star Ben Simmons Is Now Engaged To British TV Host Maya Jama

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
CELEBRITIES
Paradise Post

Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
People

Atlanta Hawks Basketball Star Trae Young Engaged to Longtime Love Shelby Miller: 'What a Night'

On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
CELEBRITIES
fadeawayworld.net

1990 Eastern Conference All-Star Starting Team Was Stacked

The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
MICHAEL JORDAN
#Hornets#The Philadelphia Inquirer#Sixers
firstsportz.com

“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
NBA Analysis Network

This Celtics-Kings-Sixers Trade Swaps Three All-Star Talents

The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
NBA
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Charlotte Hornets
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Analysis Network

This Jazz-Celtics Trade Lands Joe Ingles In Boston

Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals last season was disappointing, but the Utah Jazz once again look like one of the better teams in the NBA this season. Through their first 40 games of the season, the Jazz are 28-12 and just 2.5 games back...
NBA
NBC Sports

NBA Power Rankings: Warriors remain on top but Bulls climbing fast

The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Boston

Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Lance Stephenson sticking with Pacers, DeMarcus Cousins to Nuggets on 10-day, per reports

In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
NBA

