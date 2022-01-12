76ers' Danny Green: Back to bench

When it comes to basketball, Ben Simmons has been dealing with a surplus of issues, most of which are directly related to his messy breakup with the Philadelphia 76ers. After months of trade demands, the team has tried to make him return, and Simmons has sacrificed millions to ensure that doesn't happen.
Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon Curry recently made a heartwarming gesture towards the cheerleaders of the Golden State Warriors during the match against Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. On his way, back to the locker room along with his father Canon told the cheerleaders that they did a “good job dancing”.
NBA stars are often known to be outspoken when it comes to calling things out and Kyle Kuzma is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind. This time, the latest rumors regarding Philadelphia's plans for Ben Simmons have caught his eye and Kuz took to Twitter to say exactly what he thinks about the idea.
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
LeBron James is just under 2,000 points away from becoming the NBA's all-time leading scorer. And if everything continues with him healthy, he will pass that mark by next season with ease. The Lakers star will pass another LA legend in Kareem Abdul-Jabbar when he reaches 38,388 points. And despite...
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony may be getting a chance to run it back with an old teammate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several playoff teams who are pursuing Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Grant, 27, is averaging 20.1 points...
The 1990 Eastern Conference included a slew of legendary players. Chicago Bulls star Michael Jordan was the leading vote-getter among the NBA, while the rest of the lineup featured four more future Hall of Famers. The reserves included Celtics legends Kevin McHale and Robert Parish, as well as first-time All-Stars Scottie Pippen, Reggie Miller, Joe Dumars, and Dennis Rodman.
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
And just like that, we're nearing the halfway point of the 2021-22 season with the the trade deadline a month out and the All-Star break shortly thereafter. It's still technically early in the NBA calendar, but it's not that early. We've seen enough to make some honest evaluations, which look great for some teams and awful for others.
Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
Losing to the Los Angeles Clippers in the Western Conference Semifinals last season was disappointing, but the Utah Jazz once again look like one of the better teams in the NBA this season. Through their first 40 games of the season, the Jazz are 28-12 and just 2.5 games back...
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets.
That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks.
Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
