Trail Blazers' Larry Nance: Out again Thursday

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
Stephen Curry’s son Canon Curry recently made a heartwarming gesture towards the cheerleaders of the Golden State Warriors during the match against Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday. On his way, back to the locker room along with his father Canon told the cheerleaders that they did a “good job dancing”.
NBA stars are often known to be outspoken when it comes to calling things out and Kyle Kuzma is certainly no stranger to speaking his mind. This time, the latest rumors regarding Philadelphia's plans for Ben Simmons have caught his eye and Kuz took to Twitter to say exactly what he thinks about the idea.
Russell Westbrook and Carmelo Anthony may be getting a chance to run it back with an old teammate. Shams Charania of The Athletic reported on Monday that the Los Angeles Lakers are among several playoff teams who are pursuing Detroit Pistons forward Jerami Grant. Grant, 27, is averaging 20.1 points...
On Thursday, Trae Young announced that he proposed to his longtime love, Shelby Miller, in a sweet Instagram post. Sharing a selection of photographs from the elaborate proposal — which featured white rose petals across the floor, lit candles, and a display of blue balloons — the Atlanta Hawks basketball player, 23, wrote alongside the post, "What a night💫 #FutureMrsYoung💍."
And just like that, we're nearing the halfway point of the 2021-22 season with the the trade deadline a month out and the All-Star break shortly thereafter. It's still technically early in the NBA calendar, but it's not that early. We've seen enough to make some honest evaluations, which look great for some teams and awful for others.
Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
The Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics are both playoff hopefuls in the Eastern Conference this NBA season, but both historic franchises have really been struggling to prove that they are real threats. Starting in Philadelphia, Joel Embiid has continued to be an under-the-radar MVP candidate this season and multiple secondary...
The Phoenix Suns are steamrolling the NBA once again. They became the first team to win 30 games this season due to their elite offense and even better defense. It’s not a matter of if, but who on Phoenix’s roster gets named an All-Star. Devin Booker has been...
BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets.
That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks.
Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
The Warriors are beating all comers and with that remain on top of this week’s NBA Power Rankings. The most surprising thing compared to preseason expectations is the Bulls have climbed up to fourth and are the highest-ranked team from the East. 4. Bulls (25-10, LW 7). DeMar DeRozan...
In response to the omicron variant of COVID-19, the NBA and the players union recently agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN. (For a game to be played, both teams must have eight available players.)
The Los Angeles Lakers made some big moves during the 2021 offseason. Unfortunately, they haven't worked out for the Purple and Gold. They are expected to be one of the most active teams at the trade deadline. That's why everybody has linked them with several players around the league, trying...
The Chicago Bulls are in the midst of an impressive 2021-22 NBA season. While there originally was some degree of skepticism from many about their defensive capabilities, the team is sitting atop the Eastern Conference standings. There has been a significant effort from the Bulls to add major talent around...
With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
The Los Angeles Lakers are going to be as aggressive as they can be leading up to the NBA trade deadline. They are 21-20 at the midway point of the season, which is well below the expectations they carried into the regular season. Los Angeles looked at themselves as championship...
