76ers' Seth Curry: Good to go Wednesday

Curry (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Hornets,...

Seth Curry's Status vs. Rockets on Monday

The Philadelphia 76ers will miss a couple of key contributors on Monday night when they face the Houston Rockets on the road. After defeating the San Antonio Spurs at home on Friday night, the Sixers got the day off on Saturday and returned to their practice facility for a Sunday morning session.
Rockets’ Stephen Silas recalls Seth Curry showing potential in early days with brother Steph

Rockets coach Stephen Silas did not see 76ers guard Seth Curry on Monday when Curry was out with a sore left ankle. But he saw Curry show his potential before most. “It’s funny, when I was with Steph (Curry) in Golden State (in 2009-10 and 2010-11), one day I was working Steph out in Charlotte and he was like, ‘Can my brother come?’” Silas said. “I was like, “Yeah, he can come. We’ll work him out, too.’”
Tyrese Maxey
Seth Curry
Seth Curry Scratched Ahead of 76ers Contest vs. Rockets

The Philadelphia 76ers will be looking for help in their backcourt against the Houston Rockets. Already without Tyrese Maxey and Shake Milton, they’ll have to replace Seth Curry, who was ruled out of Monday night’s contest with left ankle soreness. Curry has been one of the most valuable...
Philadelphia's Seth Curry (ankle) ruled out on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry (ankle) will not play in Monday's game against the Houston Rockets. Curry will not available after Philadelphia's guard experienced left ankle soreness. Expect Danny Green to see more minutes in a great matchup against a Rockets' team rated 30th in defensive rating. Green's projection includes...
Seth Curry Could Miss Second-Straight Game vs. Hornets

Philadelphia 76ers guard Seth Curry has been battling a minor setback lately. During last Friday's game against the San Antonio Spurs, the Sixers sharpshooter went down in the second half with what looked like a notable ankle injury. Curry remained on the floor for a little and was helped up...
Sixers starting Isaiah Joe for inactive Seth Curry on Monday

Philadelphia 76ers guard Isaiah Joe is starting in Monday's contest against the Houston Rockets. Joe will make his first start this season after Seth Curry was ruled out with ankle soreness. In a matchup against a Houston team ranked last in defensive rating, our models project Joe to score 16.47FanDuel points.
76ers' Seth Curry: Late addition to injury report

Curry is listed as questionable for Monday's contest against the Rockets with left ankle soreness. Curry is now in danger of missing his first game since Dec. 13. Over his last nine games, the veteran guard is averaging 18.3 points, 6.7 assists and 4.3 rebounds in 36.3 minutes, so his potential absence would be a big blow to the Sixers and to Curry's fantasy managers.
Sixers Add Seth Curry to Injury Report Ahead of Rockets Game

The Philadelphia 76ers are slowly but surely getting back to being fully healthy. However, they haven't steered entirely clear of injuries and COVID-related setbacks. On Sunday night, when the Sixers released their injury report ahead of the Houston Rockets game, which is set to take place on Monday, the team had just five players listed as out, which included Tyrese Maxey, Jaden Springer, Paul Reed, Shake Milton, and Ben Simmons.
