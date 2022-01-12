76ers' Seth Curry: Good to go Wednesday

Rockets coach Stephen Silas did not see 76ers guard Seth Curry on Monday when Curry was out with a sore left ankle. But he saw Curry show his potential before most. “It’s funny, when I was with Steph (Curry) in Golden State (in 2009-10 and 2010-11), one day I was working Steph out in Charlotte and he was like, ‘Can my brother come?’” Silas said. “I was like, “Yeah, he can come. We’ll work him out, too.’”

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO