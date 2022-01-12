Bearcats Tight End Josh Whyle Announces Return for 2022 Season

Whyle was second on the team in 2021 with six receiving touchdowns.

CINCINNATI — A key offensive piece on the run to the 2021 College Football Playoff isn't leaving. Tight end Josh Whyle channeled his inner Jordan Belfort with the announcement.

The junior caught 26 passes last season for 332 yards and six touchdowns. He was an All-AAC Honorable Mention as a leader of the tight-end unit.

His six touchdowns ranked second on the team, and he will serve as a valuable safety outlet for whoever ends up winning the starting quarterback job. The Cincinnati native was Mel Kiper Jr.'s 12th-ranked tight end in his latest rankings, but the Bearcat has unfinished business he wants to take care of.

