ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Father apprehends suspected carjacker to protect his children

By Kelley Hoskins
FOX 2
FOX 2
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZJBO6_0dk7Quog00

ST. LOUIS – A father was spending time with his two children Wednesday and were traveling through downtown St. Louis when the day of fun turned into a nightmare.

Around 11 a.m., police responded to a report of a shooting at a Shell gas station downtown off North Tucker Boulevard. Witnesses say two people approached a woman with a gun and demanded she hand over her car keys.

Fox 2’s Kelley Hoskins was told that the intended victim pulled out her gun and fired multiple shots. The suspects then fled in their stolen car.

Trending: St. Louis Rhodes scholar has honor revoked after investigation reveals past

The father of two, Michael Fields, said the driver of the stolen vehicle ran a red light and crashed into his vehicle at the corner of North Tucker and Convention Plaza, which caused the suspect’s vehicle to flip over.

“The guy stole a car and ran through a light, smashed onto me, and landed on the sidewalk,” he said.

One of the suspects was trying to run from the scene of the crash when Fields said he confronted him. The suspect then pulled out a gun.

“One of the guys was trying to get away and get his stuff out of the car. I apprehended him until the police came,” Fields said. “By the grace of God, he was protecting me. I’m one of God’s children and my car completely totaled out.”

The suspect was taken into police custody. No officers were injured.

Residents want the violence to end.

“I have been living here for 63 years. This is an area (that) has become a hot spot where the action is happening,” Richard Taylor said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 2.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Crime & Safety
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Missing 78-year-old Chesterfield woman returns home safely

UPDATE: Police said Rita Dreisewerd, 78, returned home safely Thursday morning. CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – An endangered silver advisory has been issued for a 78-year-old Chesterfield woman. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said Rita Dreisewerd suffers from undiagnosed dementia. They described her as 5’5″, 120 pounds, gray hair, and brown eyes. MSHP said Dreisewerd went missing […]
CHESTERFIELD, MO
FOX 2

Man and woman shot Wednesday night in Florissant

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Two people were shot Wednesday night in Florissant. The shooting happened at about 7:14 p.m. in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue. When officers arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds. They were both taken to the hospital. The woman suffered life-threatening injuries and […]
FLORISSANT, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Carjacker#Shell#Fields#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX2Now

Man involved in fatal north St. Louis crash on run after leaving scene

ST. LOUIS – A man involved in a fatal crash in north St. Louis ran away from the scene Wednesday morning. Police responded to a call for an accident with injuries just before 10:15 a.m. at West Florissant and Riverview. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said it is unknown at this time if the man who fled on foot was a driver or a passenger involved in the crash.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX 2

Man caught on camera running from vacant house fire Thursday morning

ST. LOUIS – A fire damaged a vacant home on Pennsylvania Avenue near Primm Street in south St. Louis early Thursday morning.  A neighbor said a loud boom woke her up at about 2 a.m. Video from the neighbor’s home security camera showed a person running from the area at the time. FOX 2’s Nissan Rogue Runner reporter Jason […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Woman killed, 3 others injured in Belleville house fire this morning

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – A woman was killed in a Belleville, Illinois house fire Tuesday morning and three others were taken to the hospital. The emergency call came in at about 6:45 a.m. for a 121-year-old home on fire in the 600 block of Rodenmeyer Avenue off McKinley. Belleville Fire Department Chief JP Penet said as […]
BELLEVILLE, IL
FOX2Now

Nearly 60 police chiefs back suit against Missouri gun law

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Nearly 60 Missouri police chiefs are supporting a lawsuit that raises concerns about a new state law forbidding local law enforcement from enforcing federal gun laws. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the chiefs say some of the wording in the law “has inadvertently caused...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

FOX 2

12K+
Followers
3K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

St. Louis news, weather, and sports is on FOX2Now.com.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy