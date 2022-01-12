2021 on record for being the fourth warmest year for the U.S.

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ( WWLP ) – We may be dealing with the coldest air we’ve had so far this winter, but 22News is working for you with just how warm 2021 was across the United States.

It may be bitterly cold right now but last year was actually the 4th warmest year on record for the U.S. According to NOAA, the average temperature across the United States in 2021 was 54.5 degrees, 2.5 degrees above the 20th century average. That made it the 4th warmest year in 127 years of records. Six of the warmest years on record have all occurred since 2012. Some people 22News talked to haven’t noticed a big change.

“Quite honestly I think it’s different every year. I still think we have extremes both ways, we’ve had some pretty hot summers we’ve had some pretty cold winters. I can remember having days like this as well where it’s just cold out.” said Tricia Peterson of East Longmeadow.

And December of 2021 was actually the warmest December on record across the United States. December of 2015 had been the warmest. After some bitterly cold weather things are starting to warm up a bit.

