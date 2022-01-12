ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Television was the most revolutionary event of the century. Its importance was in a class with the discovery of gunpowde

By Mensaje por Wilson
club-mba.com
 15 hours ago

Television was the most revolutionary event of the century....

www.club-mba.com

KTVZ

An ancient rock crystal jar reveals its full beauty — but keeps some secrets

A stunning gold-wrapped jar crafted out of rock crystal has finally been uncovered in its entirety, revealing a Latin inscription that might provide new clues about its mysterious origins. Researchers at National Museums Scotland, where the Viking-Age vessel is being conserved, think the receptacle was probably used for religious purposes....
SCIENCE
Robb Report

If This Painting Turns Out to Be a Real Caravaggio, It Could Be Worth $57 Million

The Spanish government granted protected status to a small oil painting, believed by some experts to be the work of the Italian Baroque master Caravaggio, as of yesterday, reported The Guardian. Declared an item of cultural interest, the new protected status will give experts additional time to study the painting in the hopes of determining its true authorship, as it was previously believed to be a mere copy. In a statement, the regional government of Madrid described the painting as “an example of the excellence and pictorial mastery of the Italian naturalism,” with significant influence on 17th-century painting in the region. The painting, titled The...
VISUAL ART
Knowridge Science Report

Ancient DNA reveals the world’s oldest family tree

Analysis of ancient DNA from one of the best-preserved Neolithic tombs in Britain has revealed that most of the people buried there were from five continuous generations of a single extended family. By analyzing DNA extracted from the bones and teeth of 35 individuals entombed at Hazleton North long cairn...
SCIENCE
Daily Mail

Mudlarker unearths mystical figure from 19th century Africa on banks of River Thames: 12 inch dog with nails protruding from its torso is believed to originate from the Congo and could be worth thousands of pounds

A 'mudlarker' who found a rare magical figure from 19th century Africa on the banks of the River Thames was stunned to find it could be worth thousands of pounds. Experts believe the bizarre-looking but well-preserved 12ins figure of a wooden dog with metal nails protruding from its torso originated from the Congo in the late 1800s.
SCIENCE
artnet News

A Welsh Woman Picked Up a Globe for $199 at an Antique Fair Last Year. She Just Sold It for Almost 800 Times That at Auction

Last year, a Welsh woman bought a globe for £150 ($199) at an antique fair. This week, it sold for 770 times that at auction. The globe, believed to be one of the oldest objects of its kind to hit the block ever, went for a staggering £116,000 ($154,000) Hansons Auctioneers, cruising past its £20,000-to-£30,000 ($26,000 to $39,700) pre-sale estimate. Five phone bidders vied for the piece, with an anonymous New York-based collector ultimately taking it home.
LIFESTYLE
Robb Report

An Ancient Dog Statue and 3 Tombs Were Just Discovered Under the Streets of Rome

Because of its long history, Rome has often yielded archaeological treasures in the most unexpected of places. The latest of these riches is an ancient dog statue, which was discovered during work on Rome’s water system just before Christmas. An arm of the Italian Ministry of Culture devoted to archaeological endeavors announced the find on January 1, saying that the dog statue was found in the city’s Appio Latino district, which is also home to ancient Roman villas and an array of burial structures. Along with the statue, three tombs were also found. According to the Ministry of Culture, one of the...
ANIMALS
CNET

Scientists follow ancient clues to reveal oldest social network

Way, way, waaay before the invention of Facebook, Twitter and TikTok, researchers say, a social network once existed in Africa -- and the striking revelation comes to us through a bunch of ostrich eggshell beads. Among the oldest ornaments ever made, dating back as much as 50,000 years, these neutral-toned,...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Inside the 'whistling village' hidden in the hills in India, where everyone's name is a song composed by their mother at birth - and used to address that person for a lifetime

Curious whistles and chirrups echo through the jungle around Kongthong, a remote Indian village, but this is no birdsong. It's people calling out to each other in music - an extraordinary tradition that may even be unique. Here in the lush, rolling hills of the northeastern state of Meghalaya, mothers...
MUSIC
luxurylaunches.com

This quaint 50-acre island in England is looking for someone to run its pub and also serve as ‘King’.

Looking for a new job? Well, offering you an unbelievably cool opportunity is Piel Island that is looking for someone to run a pub while also serving as the territory’s king! Yes, you read that right! Situated about half a mile off the Furness peninsula on the western coast of northern England, the island is open to tourists from April to September. It boasts of a lone pub – The Ship Inn which is looking for a suitable candidate to run it.
WORLD
SPY

The Beet Goes On: The 8 Best Beet Supplements to Boost Heart Health, Energy, and Fight Inflammation

Beets are one of the most vibrant (and healthiest) vegetables around. That unmistakable red color, the instant sugar boost, beets are a natural energy booster that may help with endurance. Rich in healthy nitrates, beets promote better blood flow and help fight inflammation. Because of their circulatory benefits, it’s also believed that beets can help boost endurance and performance for workouts. They’re also naturally rich in nutrients and fiber, making them great for your all-around health. We here at SPY know how hard it is to try to squeeze in all of the proper nutrients into your daily diet, but taking...
NUTRITION
rollingout.com

Legendary DJ Kay Slay on life support

The rap world is throwing its support behind legendary New York deejay Kay Slay, who is now on life support. Music producer and manager Wack 100 informed his 350K followers on Instagram that Kay Slay has been in the hospital for the past two weeks after contracting the novel coronavirus. Wack conveyed that Slay’s condition has deteriorated steadily and he has been placed on a ventilator and asks for fans’ prayers.
CELEBRITIES
Nicole Higginbotham-Hogue

One of Discovery Channel's Most Educational Shows

If you are a fan of survival shows, then you have probably come across a show called Naked and Afraid. Despite the title, this show has nothing to do with romance or horror. It is actually a show where two people are dropped into the middle of nowhere for 21 days and have to survive on the land without clothing. They are allowed to take one tool that they find useful, and sometimes, they are provided with a flint and a pot for water. They are also given a map.

