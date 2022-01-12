ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Junction City, KS

Army offers reward in Fort Riley woman’s killing last fall

By Carina Branson, The Associated Press
 15 hours ago

JUNCTION CITY, Kan. (AP) — The U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division (CID) is offering a $25,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction in the death of a Fort Riley woman last fall.

The CID is seeking information on the death of 22-year-old Enfinnity Latania Hayes of Pensacola, Florida. Hayes was a new mother to an infant, born just three weeks before her death.

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office says Hayes and her husband were at a Milford State Park Shelter on Oct. 3, 2021, around 8:30 p.m. when a man tried to rob them at gunpoint. The man shot Hayes and fled on foot. Her husband drove her to Geary Community Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should contact the Fort Riley CID Office at (253) 441-7891 or at https://www.cid.army.mil/report-a-crime.html .

The Geary County Sheriff’s Office is also asking for help in reference to this case. You can contact them at (785) 238-2261 or Dispatch at (785) 762-5912.

