A new report has Far Cry and fans of other Ubisoft games quite worried. In addition to underwhelming releases and games trapped in development hell, Ubisoft is now bleeding talent. In other words, things are seemingly about to get worse for the French games maker, who is reportedly set to evolve Far Cry with the next installment by blending the traditional format with a live-service format. In other words, not only is Ubisoft about to take Far Cry in a new direction, but it's losing key talent in the process, all of which points towards a disappointing future for Far Cry fans.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO