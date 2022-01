Over the past three days, players have been able to secure a spot for the final phase of European Q-School in Niedernhausen. In addition to 24 outright winners, there were also 86 places available through the European Q-School Order of Merit. This ranking is based on points that could be earned from winning in full rounds. Players who became outright winners have been removed from this ranking.

SPORTS ・ 2 DAYS AGO