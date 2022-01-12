1 seriously injured in Winnetka crash

One person was seriously injured after a multi-vehicle crash in Winnetka Wednesday afternoon.

The crash occurred about 2:10 p.m. at 20500 Saticoy St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Four vehicles were involved in the crash, with one vehicle left wrapped around a pole at the intersection, aerial video from Sky5 showed.

The vehicles sustained major damage, and debris was strewn on the roadway, the video showed.

One person was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries after the crash, fire officials said.

The Los Angeles Police Department later said a pregnant woman was transported after the crash.

Streets in the immediate area remained closed hours after the crash.

No further details about the incident were released.

