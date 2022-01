There are endless hidden gems to discover in New York City, you just have to know where to look. While there are plenty of speakeasies across the city we’ve narrowed our list down to the best twelve. From back rooms that were actually around in the 1920’s to new interpretations of what a speakeasy was like during the Prohibition era, here are some of our favorite spaces we think everyone has to try at least once . We’ve even added a map at the bottom to make finding a quaint and swanky bar near you that much easier!

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO