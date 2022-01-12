ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapides Parish, LA

REO Speedwagon to perform March concert at Rapides Coliseum

By Town Talk staff reports
 15 hours ago
REO Speedwagon, known for the hits "Keep On Loving You," "Can't Fight This Feeling" and "Take It On the Run," will perform at the Rapides Parish Coliseum at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 16.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday. Tickets start at $39 and are available at the Coliseum Box Office (9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, ) and at Ticketmaster.com.

Formed in 1967, signed in 1971, and fronted by vocalist Kevin Cronin since 1972, REO Speedwagon’s unrelenting drive, as well as non-stop touring and recording jump-started the burgeoning rock movement in the Midwest.

Platinum albums and radio staples soon followed, setting the stage for the release of the band’s explosive Hi Infidelity in 1980, which contained the massive hit singles “Keep On Loving You” and “Take It On the Run.” That album spent 15 weeks in the No. 1 slot and earned the RIAA’s coveted 10X Diamond Award for surpassing sales of 10 million units in the United States.

REO Speedwagon has sold more than 40 million albums worldwide, and Cronin and bandmates Bruce Hall (bass), Neal Doughty (keyboards), Dave Amato (guitar) and Bryan Hitt (drums) are still electrifying audiences worldwide in concert with hits and fan-favorites such as “In Your Letter,” “Time For Me To Fly,” “Roll With The Changes" and more.

