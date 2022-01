Here are the most important news, trends and analysis that investors need to start their trading day:. 1.Nasdaq set to drop as short and long bond yields rise. U.S. stock futures fell Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was set to open nearly 1% lower, hit by Goldman Sachs' drop on disappointing earnings. The Nasdaq was tracking for a 1.5% drop at the open as bond yields at the short end and the long end of the curve move higher. The 2-year Treasury yield broke above 1% for the first time since February 2020, a month before the Covid pandemic declaration, which sent the U.S. economy into a recession. The 10-year yield topped 1.83%, its highest since January 2020. The stock market was closed Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. After a mixed session Friday, the Dow, the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq were all lower for last week.

STOCKS ・ 2 HOURS AGO