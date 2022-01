After a painful first two and a half quarters, the Clippers rallied out of a 25-point deficit to beat the Denver Nuggets 87-85. Amir Coffey, who built on his strong performance on Sunday, sunk a clutch three to put the Clippers up by two with 2:30 left. If his position in the rotation was not yet guaranteed, his 18 points, seven assists, five rebounds, and four steals tonight should all but solidify it. And Nicolas Batum, after some aggressive defense to deny Nikola Jokic the ball and force Facundo Campazzo to take a deep three-pointer on the other end, made a three on the next offensive possession to give the Clippers a five-point lead they would not relinquish.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO