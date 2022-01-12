ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nottingham, MD

Baltimore man claims $50,000 Powerball prize after buying winning ticket in Nottingham

By Chris Montcalmo
 15 hours ago
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A Baltimore Powerball player missed winning a $522 million jackpot by one ball, but did come away from the January 3 drawing $50,000 richer.

One of the five lines of numbers on his $10 quick-pick ticket came up one ball short of matching five balls and the Power Ball to win the jackpot, but by matching four of the first five numbers and the Power Ball number, the 61-year-old landed a $50,000 third-tier prize.

He bought his lucky ticket at Nikki’s Discount Liquors located at 7542 Belair Road in Nottingham/Fullerton.

The  anonymous winner is one of seven players to win third-tier prizes in Powerball drawings since January 1st.

Still unclaimed are a $50,020 prize on a ticket sold at Marathon Gas in Hampstead, $50,000 prizes won January 5 on tickets sold by Crossroads Exxon in Pasadena and Westlake Wine & Beer in Bethesda and $100,000 prizes won January 10 on tickets sold by Allentown Liquors in Camp Springs and Mystic Gas Station in Edgewood.

Nottingham, MD is located in northeastern Baltimore County. It’s nestled in between Perry Hall and White Marsh and not far from Fullerton and Carney. We’re here to bring you all of the latest news & events from Nottingham and the surrounding communities.

