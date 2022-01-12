ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 patients overwhelming Cook Children's

By Andrew Greenstein
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AlvT4_0dk7Nmbn00

Cook Children's Medical Center's intensive care unit now has more kids in the hospital with COVID-19 than at any other time during the pandemic.

"69 is a lot of kids," says Cheryl Peterson, chief nursing officer, "and my adult hospital partners are seeing much the same."

Peterson says the situation is nearing crisis level.

"We are at capacity and have been running at capacity for weeks," she says.

And the worst likely isn't over yet.

"What I hear from the epidemiologist is we will not peak for three to four weeks," says Peterson.

This comes as the Omicron variant continues to rapidly spread throughout the country.

The symptoms related to omicron are said to be more mild, but Peterson throws caution at that notion.

"The acuity of our patients in the hospital in general appears to be less than previous variants," Peterson says, "but that's all varied depending on the risk factors any patient possesses and how that virus afflicts them."

Peterson says parents are taking their kids to Cook Children's main campus or at any of its urgent care facilities just to get tested for COVID.

She urges against that.

"We would really direct our community to seek out testing options, either within the community or public health department ... or with their primary care physician," says Peterson.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

Related
wsau.com

Covid Shot Irreversible and Potentially Permanently Damaging to Children

As discussed on the WI Morning News today, Dr. Robert Malone, immunologist, virologist, top researcher and inventor of the mRNA vaccine technology is speaking out to warn parents against Covid shots for children. Over 16,000 physicians and medical scientists around the world signed a declaration publicly declaring that healthy children...
KIDS
KSLTV

Utah hospitals filling with COVID-19 patients, turning away ambulances

SALT LAKE CITY — Doctors and nurses on the front line of the COVID-19 crisis said the Omicron variant is filling Utah hospitals, forcing them to treat the sickest first. A panel of medical experts Thursday shared their concerns about a rising wave of patients overloading the state’s hospitals.
UTAH STATE
11Alive

'It's been overwhelming' | Atlanta teacher says impact of COVID delayed her care as hospitals see patient increase

ATLANTA — Lynette Williams went on a camping trip last October to celebrate her birthday, but instead, it would spark a long and frustrating medical journey. She woke up the next morning with unexpected hand tremors. Whenever she'd put up her right hand, it would start shaking. A few days later, that escalated to a sharp pain in her right shoulder.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Hospital#Cook Children#Medical Center#Omicron
Racine County Eye

Children’s Wisconsin Sees Upswing in COVID-19 Hospitalizations

MILWAUKEE – Like other hospitals in the region, Children’s Wisconsin is seeing a sharp upswing in patients with the COVID-19 virus. Hospital officials on Wednesday reported an average of 20 children a day have tested positive for the virus during the Dec. 29-Jan. 4 period. That surpassed the previous high of 15 recorded the second week of December 2021.
WISCONSIN STATE
WLOS.com

Children make up growing number of hospitalized COVID-19 patients, NC health officials say

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Mission Hospital has six children hospitalized with COVID-19, which hospital officials confirm is the highest number since the pandemic began. The number released Thursday is an increase from Tuesday, when Mission Health Chief Medical Officer Dr. Bill Hathaway reported to Buncombe commissioners that four children were hospitalized, adding that the figure was a record number of children admitted.
ASHEVILLE, NC
wfxg.com

Local hospitals overwhelmed with COVID-19 testing

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Augusta University Health officials tell FOX54 they’re seeing more patients in their emergency department now than during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. They say recent spikes in visits have been related to people wanting a COVID-19 test. AU Health's Chief Medical Officer...
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cbslocal.com

Children’s Hospital Opens 2nd COVID-19 Unit As Admissions Surge

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – As COVID cases continue to rise, local doctors say so are cases among kids. Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh has opened a second unit to accommodate the number of kids admitted with the virus. Pediatrician Dr. Raymond Pitetti with Childen’s Hospital says the volume of patients...
PITTSBURGH, PA
vanceairscoop.com

Are children's COVID-19 vaccines worth a shot?

ENID, Okla — Local and regional medical professionals say pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations concerns and misinformation are contributing to low vaccinations across Oklahoma. The COVID-19 pediatric vaccination has been available since November, since then fewer than 10% of Oklahoma kids ages 5-11 are vaccinated, according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health’s current epidemiological report.
ENID, OK
WPMI

Emergency rooms in Mobile overwhelmed by COVID-19 surge

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The Omicron variant continues to surge across Alabama as hospital beds begin to fill up once again. On Thursday in Mobile County more than a thousand new COVID-19 cases were reported. The Mobile Infirmary has seen a 50% increase in patients checking into their emergency...
MOBILE, AL
13News Now

'It is so contagious' | As COVID-19 cases rise, some doctors suggest rethinking holiday plans

NORFOLK, Va. — As COVID-19 cases rise in Virginia and Omicron is now the country's dominant variant, some families are wondering if they should rethink their holiday plans. Families are boarding planes and loading cars to be with family for the holiday. But with the Omicron variant spreading fast and now accounting for 73% of all cases in the U.S., some Hampton Roads doctors say it might be time to rethink gathering with loved ones.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy