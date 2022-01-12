ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dane County, WI

Highway 19 reopens following crash in Town of Berry

By Logan Reigstad
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DcPzk_0dk7NgJR00

TOWN OF BERRY, Wis. — State Highway 19 has reopened at Whippoorwill Road Wednesday evening following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

The crash was reported shortly before 5:30 p.m. Westbound Highway 19 reopened just before 7 p.m.

Further details were not immediately available.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Inbound East Washington Ave. reopens at Lien Rd. following crash

MADISON, Wis. — All inbound lanes of East Washington Avenue have reopened at Lien Road Wednesday afternoon following a crash, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported shortly after 2 p.m. East Washington Avenue reopened around 3 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

All lanes of US 151 reopened near Verona following crash

VERONA, Wis. — All lanes of northbound U.S. Highway 151 have reopened past County Highway PB near Verona following a crash Wednesday afternoon, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation. The crash was reported around 4:30 p.m. All lanes reopened around 6:50 p.m. Further details were not immediately available. COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY...
VERONA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dane County, WI
Traffic
County
Dane County, WI
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
State
Wisconsin State
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Mineral Point community remembers firefighter killed while responding to crash

MINERAL POINT, Wis. — Mourners gathered in Mineral Point Wednesday to remember one of the two firefighters killed in a crash on U.S. Highway 151 last week. James Ludlum, 69, was one of the firefighters killed while responding to another crash early last Thursday morning. The fire truck he was in was turning onto an emergency crossover near mile marker...
MINERAL POINT, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Highway#Traffic Accident#Channel 3000
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Middleton police dispatch phone number working again after experiencing technical issues

MIDDLETON, Wis. — The Middleton Police Department’s non-emergency dispatch line is working again after experiencing intermittent technical issues for much of Wednesday afternoon. In a Facebook post, the police department reported the issue around 1:30 p.m. Around 7:45 p.m., the department reported the line was functioning normally again. Those trying to call the department had been asked to text the...
MIDDLETON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Woman charged with fatally hitting pedestrian makes initial court appearance

MADISON, Wis. – A woman charged in a fatal crash on East Washington Avenue last year appeared in court Monday. Janessa Cardenas, 25, is charged with second-degree reckless homicide and homicide by a vehicle — use of a controlled substance in connection to a crash that killed 37-year-old Ashley Taylor. RELATED: Complaint: Woman who fatally hit pedestrian on East Washington...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Madison, WI
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
770K+
Views
ABOUT

Channel3000.com and WISC News 3 Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Madison and South-Central Wisconsin.

 https://morganmurphymedia.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy