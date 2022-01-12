ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iconic Palm Springs Windmill Farm celebrates 40th anniversary

By Jesus Reyes
 15 hours ago
The Coachella Valley celebrated the 40th anniversary of one of its iconic landmarks, the Palm Springs Windmill Farm.

In 1982, 8 small wind turbines were installed in the outskirts of the North Palm Springs/San Gorgonio area. It would be the first wind farm in Southern California. The farm now has a total of approximately 1,346 wind turbines.

Photo marking local wind turbines in the region (Courtesy of The U.S. Wind Turbine Database)

The windmills become synonymous with our desert, marking a gateway for travelers on Interstate 10. It's been featured in film & TV and has even drawn the ire of a former president .

Perhaps most importantly, it provides clean, renewable energy to the Coachella Valley.

To celebrate, the Palm Springs Windmill Tours held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the wind farm Wednesday afternoon.

The day was filled with complimentary mini-walking tours, jeep tours, and featured new exhibits featuring some of the older wind turbines as a way to highlight its history.

The tours were started in 2014 and allows people to get an up-close and personal look at the towering windmills. It's the only windmill tour in the United States that offers in-depth tours on a private wind farm.

The tour takes approximately one hour and half hours depending on your pace. Click here to book your tour .

