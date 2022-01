UTAH COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 6, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah County officials are attempting to positively identify a man found dead in a field last fall. “On Oct. 14, 2021, deputies with the Utah County Sheriff’s office were dispatched to a report from a woman who said they found human remains on property they lease,” said a news release. “This property is west of Geneva Road between Provo and Orem. A family member found an ID card and bones in an area about 350 feet from the shore of Utah Lake.”

