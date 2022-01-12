Man dies in Edinburg rollover crash
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — One man is dead after being involved in a crash in Edinburg on Wednesday.
According to police, a major accident occurred around 2 p.m. on Wednesday on the 7100 block of North Expressway 83 between two vehicles. Police say a silver Ford F-150 traveling southbound collided with a white Ford F-150 and then struck two tractors on the side of the road and rolled over.
The driver of the silver truck, a 52-year-old man, was transported to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead. His name is being withheld at this time.
The driver of the white truck, a 39-year-old man, was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
