NAIA men’s basketball rankings (1-12-22)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Loyola (La.) remained one of two undefeated teams in the nation as the team from New Orleans again captured the top spot in the Top 25. The Wolfpack is 16-0 on the year and claimed all 21, first-place votes. William Penn (Iowa) jumped three spots to No. 2 while Talladega (Ala.) remained in the No. 3 slot. William Jessup (Calif.) made a four-spot jump to No. 4 this week while Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded-out the top five. Hope International (Calif.) made the biggest jump of the week, up seven spots to No. 18 while WVU Tech (W.Va.) and Southeastern (Fla.) are both newcomers to the poll this season.

Poll Methodology:

The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.

The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.

The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.

Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”

Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.

2021-22 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Four (January 12, 2022)

RANK LAST WEEK SCHOOL [1st Place Votes] RECORD FINAL POINTS 1 1 Loyola (La.) [21] 16-0 591 2 5 William Penn (Iowa) 14-1 553 3 3 Talladega (Ala.) 13-1 542 4 8 William Jessup (Calif.) 18-1 537 5 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan 16-1 518 6 2 Carroll (Mont.) 16-2 499 7 9 Indiana Wesleyan 15-3 477 8 10 Arizona Christian 17-2 464 9 7 Grace (Ind.) 16-2 425 10 13 Thomas More (Ky.) 13-2 406 11 12 Jamestown (N.D.) 16-3 392 12 6 SAGU (Texas) 11-3 387 13 18 College of Idaho 14-3 340 14 14 LSU Alexandria (La.) 9-1 333 15 16 Science & Arts (Okla.) 12-3 301 16 22 Marian (Ind.) 12-2 277 17 21 Georgetown (Ky.) 12-2 247 18 25 Hope International (Calif.) 13-3 227 19 15 Xavier (La.) 10-2 211 20 17 Lewis-Clark State (Idaho) 13-4 173 21 25 Saint Francis (Ind.) 14-4 168 22 24 Indiana South Bend (Ind.) 12-3 167 23 RV WVU Tech (W.Va.) 15-2 156 24 RV Southeastern (Fla.) 15-3 130 25 23 Concordia (Neb.) 15-4 113

Dropped from the Top 25: Central Methodist (Mo.), Stillman (Ala.), Kansas Wesleyan

Others Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 106, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 101, Central Methodist (Mo.) 96, Stillman (Ala.) 75, Texas Wesleyan 65, Bethel (Kan.) 63, Southwestern (Kan.) 43, Montana Tech 40, Florida College 31, Oregon Tech 17, Northwestern (Iowa) 14, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 11, Pikeville (Ky.) 10, Menlo (Calif.) 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Indiana Tech 4.

