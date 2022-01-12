NAIA men’s basketball rankings (1-12-22)
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Loyola (La.) remained one of two undefeated teams in the nation as the team from New Orleans again captured the top spot in the Top 25. The Wolfpack is 16-0 on the year and claimed all 21, first-place votes. William Penn (Iowa) jumped three spots to No. 2 while Talladega (Ala.) remained in the No. 3 slot. William Jessup (Calif.) made a four-spot jump to No. 4 this week while Oklahoma Wesleyan rounded-out the top five. Hope International (Calif.) made the biggest jump of the week, up seven spots to No. 18 while WVU Tech (W.Va.) and Southeastern (Fla.) are both newcomers to the poll this season.
Poll Methodology:
- The poll was voted upon by a panel of head coaches representing each of the conferences and Association of Independent Institutions.
- The Top 25 is determined by a points system based on how each voter ranks the best teams. A team receives 30 points for each first-place vote, 29 for second-place and so on through the list.
- The highest and lowest ranking for each team (a non-rating is considered a low ratings) is removed and the team’s ranking will be recalculated with an additional point added to each team for every ballot (including discounted ballots) that the teams appears on.
- Teams that receive only one point in the ballot are not considered “receiving votes”
- Frequency of polls occur bi-weekly. This policy was approved by the National Administrative Council (NAC) beginning in the 2016-17 academic season. This change will allow raters the opportunity to consider a larger body of work in between rating periods.
- For the complete Top 25 calendar, click HERE .
2021-22 NAIA Men’s Basketball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll Four (January 12, 2022)
|RANK
|LAST WEEK
|SCHOOL [1st Place Votes]
|RECORD
|FINAL POINTS
|1
|1
|Loyola (La.) [21]
|16-0
|591
|2
|5
|William Penn (Iowa)
|14-1
|553
|3
|3
|Talladega (Ala.)
|13-1
|542
|4
|8
|William Jessup (Calif.)
|18-1
|537
|5
|4
|Oklahoma Wesleyan
|16-1
|518
|6
|2
|Carroll (Mont.)
|16-2
|499
|7
|9
|Indiana Wesleyan
|15-3
|477
|8
|10
|Arizona Christian
|17-2
|464
|9
|7
|Grace (Ind.)
|16-2
|425
|10
|13
|Thomas More (Ky.)
|13-2
|406
|11
|12
|Jamestown (N.D.)
|16-3
|392
|12
|6
|SAGU (Texas)
|11-3
|387
|13
|18
|College of Idaho
|14-3
|340
|14
|14
|LSU Alexandria (La.)
|9-1
|333
|15
|16
|Science & Arts (Okla.)
|12-3
|301
|16
|22
|Marian (Ind.)
|12-2
|277
|17
|21
|Georgetown (Ky.)
|12-2
|247
|18
|25
|Hope International (Calif.)
|13-3
|227
|19
|15
|Xavier (La.)
|10-2
|211
|20
|17
|Lewis-Clark State (Idaho)
|13-4
|173
|21
|25
|Saint Francis (Ind.)
|14-4
|168
|22
|24
|Indiana South Bend (Ind.)
|12-3
|167
|23
|RV
|WVU Tech (W.Va.)
|15-2
|156
|24
|RV
|Southeastern (Fla.)
|15-3
|130
|25
|23
|Concordia (Neb.)
|15-4
|113
Dropped from the Top 25: Central Methodist (Mo.), Stillman (Ala.), Kansas Wesleyan
Others Receiving Votes: Faulkner (Ala.) 106, Olivet Nazarene (Ill.) 101, Central Methodist (Mo.) 96, Stillman (Ala.) 75, Texas Wesleyan 65, Bethel (Kan.) 63, Southwestern (Kan.) 43, Montana Tech 40, Florida College 31, Oregon Tech 17, Northwestern (Iowa) 14, Alice Lloyd (Ky.) 11, Pikeville (Ky.) 10, Menlo (Calif.) 8, Tennessee Wesleyan 7, Kansas Wesleyan 6, Rochester (Mich.) 4, Indiana Tech 4.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA | News, Weather, and Sports.
Comments / 0