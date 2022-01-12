ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economists Predict Highest Inflation Rate In 40 Years Should Ease Later In 2022

cbslocal.com
 15 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody likes rising prices, but as Americans got back to work last year and the recovery began, the cost of almost everything has gone up, too. The inflation rate has now hit its highest level in nearly 40 years. Since 1992, the annual inflation rate...

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
TheAtlantaVoice

Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden

WASHINGTON (AP) — Inflation jumped at its fastest pace in nearly 40 years last month, a 7% spike from a year earlier that is increasing household expenses, eating into wage gains and heaping pressure on President Joe Biden and the Federal Reserve to address what has become the biggest threat to the U.S. economy. Prices […] The post Inflation at 40-year high pressures consumers, Fed and Biden appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
CFO.com

U.S. Inflation Surges at Highest Rate Since 1982

U.S. inflation rose in December at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years as price gains spread beyond a few pandemic-disrupted categories to such areas as shelter costs. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) increased 7% last month on a year-to-year basis, matching economists’ expectations. It was the biggest CPI gain since June 1982 and the third straight monthly jump of more than 6%.
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
fairviewlending.com

Inflation highest in 40 years, mortgage rates touch 4%, is there a magic number that will impact house prices?

Inflation plowed ahead at its fastest 12-month pace in nearly 40 years during December, according to a closely watched gauge the Labor Department released Wednesday. The stock and bond markets are suddenly awake, with mortgage rates skyrocketing almost 4% from a low of 2.75%. What is causing the sudden jump in rates? What does this mean for real estate values and sales? Is there a magic number that will drastically alter sales?
