CAPE TOWN – While IT budgets have stayed largely flat in 2021, airport and airline CIOs are betting on technology to support their recovery from COVID-19, with a significant increase in spending on digitalization and sustainability as key priorities by 2024. This is according to new findings from SITA’s 2021 Air Transport IT Insights, which represents the views of more than 180 IT airport and airline decision makers across 45 countries.

