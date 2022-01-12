ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Terre Haute, IN

North-South rivalry review

By Grant Pugh
WTWO/WAWV
WTWO/WAWV
 17 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CsTNP_0dk7KXUp00

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Terre Haute North will square off with Terre Haute South in a boys and girls doubleheader Friday night at Hulman Center. We take a look back at some of the recent rivalry history over the last couple of years in our hoops review.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyWabashValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State changes basketball schedule

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Indiana State Sycamores announced a few changes to their basketball schedule on Monday afternoon. They will host the Evansville Purple Aces on February 8th at 7 p.m. before traveling to Evansville February 10th for a 7 p.m. tip. The Sycamores will also travel to Des Moines, Iowa on February […]
DES MOINES, IA
WTWO/WAWV

Linton-Stockton wins Greene County Invitational

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton-Stockton Miners defeated the Shakamak Lakers 87-49 on Monday night in the championship game of the Greene County Invitational. Joey Hart and Logan Webb each had 24 points in the victory. In the third place game, North Central beat Pike Central 65-55. Deshawn Clark and Tyler Vaughn each had […]
GREENE COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Shorthanded Sycamores come up short at Northern Iowa

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State basketball could not overcome its lack of depth Tuesday night in Cedar Falls, falling to Northern Iowa in overtime 80-74 inside the McLeod Center. The Sycamores had just seven available players and finished the game with only five. Micah Thomas and Cam Henry both finished with 18 points. […]
CEDAR FALLS, IA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Basketball
City
Terre Haute, IN
Terre Haute, IN
Basketball
Terre Haute, IN
Sports
Local
Indiana Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Indiana State women defeat Bradley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Marie Hunter led Indiana State with 22 points and 10 rebounds in a 73-57 victory over Bradley on Sunday afternoon. Natalia Lalic added 13 points and Arianna Smith tied her career high with 11 points. Caitlin Anderson had nine points and Mya Glanton had eight. Indiana State improves to 7-7 […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Greene County Title Game moved to Monday

SWITZ CITY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The title game of the Greene County Invitational has been moved to Monday evening due to slick roads. Freezing rain hit the area on Saturday afternoon causing the game to be postponed from it’s original slot on Saturday night. The Linton-Stockton Miners will take on the Shakamak Lakers on Monday […]
SWITZ CITY, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Terre Haute North#Terre Haute South#Mywabashvalley Com
WTWO/WAWV

Local motorcyclists take a ride in the cold

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Wabash Valley Motorcycle Club invited local riders to participate in their Polar Bear Ride. This was their 21st anniversary hosting the ride. They rode from Archie’s Sports Bar to the Young Men’s Club in West Terre Haute. Those who participated payed a free of $10 a person. All of […]
WEST TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

G2H: Sullivan sweeps South Putnam

SULLIVAN, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Sullivan Golden Arrows sweep the South Putnam Eagles Friday night. The Lady Arrows win, 66-60. Gracie Shorter finished with 22 points. Avery Wiltermood added 19. Delainey Shorter 12 and Klaire Williams 11. The Sullivan boys beat South Putnam, 84-50. Jackson Hills leading the way with 24 points. Luke Adams added […]
SULLIVAN, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
WTWO/WAWV

Terre Haute Eagles Club raises funds for Riley Hospital

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — The Terre Haute Eagles Aerie 291 is raising money for the Riley Children’s Hospital. The fundraiser began in June 2021. With six months remaining, they hope to raise $200,000. “It makes us all proud. We’re all proud to be a member of the Eagles because this is what we do,” […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

High school basketball: Friday night recap

(WTWO/WAWV) — MyWabashValley.com has several reporters covering multiple local high school basketball games throughout the Wabash Valley on Friday night. A complete list of our coverage can be found below. Northview girl’s basketball vs. Greencastle Final Score: Northview wins 47-25 Sullivan girl’s basketball vs. South Putnam Final score: Sullivan wins 66-60 Stats: Gracie Shorter: 22 […]
SULLIVAN, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Linton rallies to beat Vincennes Rivet

LINTON, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Linton-Stockton Lady Miners rallied to beat Vincennes Rivet 41-33 on Thursday evening. Bradie Chambers had 15 points and Sydney Jerrells finished with 17, all in the 2nd half to lead the Miners. Meredith Weiss led the Lady Patriots with 21 points. Linton trailed 10-9 at the half but outscored the […]
LINTON, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Future of Vigo County high schools to be discussed Thursday

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A formal recommendation about what to do with Vigo County’s three high schools could come later this week. The Vigo County School Board will hold a “project hearing” as well as a “second preliminary determination” hearing on Thursday regarding the schools. The district is considering three options, two of which […]
VIGO COUNTY, IN
WTWO/WAWV

Sycamores postpone next two games

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – Indiana State has postponed Wednesday night’s game against Evansville and Saturday’s game at Drake due to COVID-19 protocols. The Sycamores had just eight available players Tuesday and tests Wednesday morning resulted in ISU having to postpone their matchup with the Purple Aces. The MVC rules state that a team must […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

VCSC votes to consolidate Meadows Elementary School

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Meadows Elementary School in Terre Haute, Ind. will be consolidated following a meeting held Monday night by the Vigo County School Corporation. The vote to consolidate Meadows passed 5 to 2 during the VCSC meeting Monday. The school will be repurposed into a learning lab. Over the past few weeks, […]
TERRE HAUTE, IN
WTWO/WAWV

WTWO/WAWV

657
Followers
496
Post
53K+
Views
ABOUT

WTWO in the Wabash Valley is the leading local source for breaking news and weather in Terre Haute, with the latest updates on mywabashvalley.com.

 https://www.mywabashvalley.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy