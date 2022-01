Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt tells “Wake Up Columbia” that he expects a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court by Thursday, on the vaccine mandate case. The Missouri vs. Biden case involves President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for healthcare workers. During his appearance on 939 the Eagle, AG Schmitt also praised assistant attorney general Kevin Zoellner and his team for their work during the December murder trial of Lynlee Renick in Columbia. She’s been convicted of second degree murder:

