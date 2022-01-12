ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

A company that makes vodka bottles with LED lights and a mask firm whose last government contract was just $1million: The 'warehouse' companies who are part of Biden's $190 million contract to deliver millions of at-home tests

By Geoff Earle, Deputy U.S. Political Editor For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 15 hours ago

A Republican senator wants to know how a multi-million dollar contract for President Biden's plan to send 50 million covid tests to Americans went to a California firm that manufactures a customized vodka bottle that can be programmed to say 'I Love You.'

The Pentagon on Tuesday finally announced the first contracts for an administration plan to send out home covid tests that has faced repeated questions about who will make the tests, when they will be delivered, and how Americans will get them.

A top Health and Human Services official has confirmed that the first companies to be awarded a government contract aren't making any new covid tests, and are instead warehousing previously made tests.

One such company is Medea Inc. of Pleasanton, California. The firm got into the business of personal protective equipment only at the start of the pandemic. Its first business offering was a vodka bottle equipped with special programmable LED lights and a bluetooth connection.

The bottle is equipped with six pre-programmed messages: 'Happy Birthday, Happy Anniversary, Congratulations, Merry Christmas, Happy New Year, and for year-round toasts: 'I Love You.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bx7Mt_0dk7K2Sn00
The government has contracted with Medea Inc., which markets a vodka bottle equipped with lights that can be customized, for coronavirus test kits

That background alone prompted questions from Sen. Richard Burr of North Carolina, the top Republican on the Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions at a Senate hearing.

'So the best I can find – you mentioned 50 million doses having been contracted,' he told Dawn O'Connell, Health and Human Services assistant secretary for preparedness and response Tuesday.

'I can identify – 27 million [tests] out of two companies media Medea and Atlantic Trading. Neither one of them are manufacturers of tests and I believe the third one, Revival, is not a manufacturer of tests. Medea actually came to fame with importation of vodka, and tying cell phones to vodka. And like a lot of other companies that got in the PPE business in 2020, with some nominal FEMA contracts. Why should we have any confidence in these contracts, if in fact, we're dealing with companies that don't manufacture anything?' he asked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rUhAa_0dk7K2Sn00
'We're giving them $190 million contract for about 14 million home tests, and their expertise is importation of vodka,' said Sen. Richard Burr (R-N.C.) at a hearing
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwB17_0dk7K2Sn00
The company got its start marketing the vodka. After the pandemic, it began contracting with the government to provide protective gear
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K5xvn_0dk7K2Sn00
The Biden administration is rushing to procure 50 million tests to send to Americans amid a nationwide shortage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bxjn0_0dk7K2Sn00
HHS official Dawn O'Connell confirmed that the government went to companies that have, but do not produce, tests as it begins its effort to procure 50 million coronavirus tests
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sRRUH_0dk7K2Sn00
A Pentagon contracting release said: 'DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ECLzS_0dk7K2Sn00
Can it say 'NEGATIVE?': Purchasers can program the bottle to give a customized message

The other firm Burr mentioned, Atlantic Trading LLC, is based in Texas. According to a government procurement database, it got its first big contract in 2021 for $1 million worth of gear. Its first government contract was in August 2020 with FEMA for $114,000 worth of surgical masks.

Medea, after starting its vodka business in 2014, appears to have repositioned itself to be a provider of protective gear. It now provides face masks and respirators to the state of California and other clients.

O'Connell confirmed that the government first went to companies that have, but do not produce, tests – amid a nationwide shortage amid the omicron variant spike.

'These tests, what we initially did to be able to access test for the initial shipments that will go towards the end of January, we worked with warehouses to see where additional tests were stored and assessed that additional capacity, and are bringing that capacity to bear for these initial tests that are going out, which is why you're seeing contracts with warehouses and not with test manufacturers,' O'Connell said.

So is what you're telling me they've got 50 million tests and warehouses in the United States and all we did was access that inventory?' Burr asked.

'That is my understanding,' O'Connell responded.

That prompted Burr to respond: 'This is a very, very important piece – when you've got companies that don't manufacture test, and all of a sudden, we're giving them $190 million contract for about 14 million home tests, and their expertise is importation of vodka.'

The Pentagon announced the initial contract Tuesday with a headline that referenced President Biden, identified only as POTUS, for president of the United States.

'DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests,' it said.

It mentioned the contracts with Atlantic Trading, LLC, based in Austin, and Medea Inc., for 'purchasing a combined total of 27 million over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits' – about half the demand.

A separate DOD notice said Medea had been awarded $190 million in a fixed-price contract. Bids were solicited over the internet, with three received, DOD said, with work estimated to be finished by Jan. 24.

The kits are funded by the American Rescue Plan. The Pentagon did the contracting for the Health and Human Services Department, out of its Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) and its Defense Assisted Acquisition Cell at Army Contracting Command.

A government database lists Medea's total government contracts to date at $49 million, beginning in 2020. Its first contract came in April 2020.

Medea didn't respond directly to questions about whether its contract was only for items already warehouse or how it procured the tests.

'While we cannot address HHS Assistant Secretary O’Connell’s statement that’s “why you’re seeing contracts with warehouses and not with testing manufacturers' we can speak to Medea’s qualifications to aid in the effort to combat the Covid-19 pandemic,' company CMO / Medea Relations Director Marie Moretti told DailyMail.com.

'Medea Inc., established in 2014, is an experienced distribution company based in the Silicon Valley economic region. The company was founded by senior executives from Fortune 500 companies. During the Covid-19 pandemic, Medea’s medical and diagnostic products division has been able to assist in the distribution of much-needed test kits and Personal Protective Equipment (“PPE”),' she said.

'To highlight some of Medea’s accomplishments, the Company has successfully delivered over 30 million face masks and N95 respirators to FEMA, the State of California, the Federal Government of Mexico and others. During the pandemic, Medea also supplied millions of units of test kits and PPE to the private sector, including Lowe’s, the LA Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Galaxy, Microsoft Theater, the Washington Capitals, Anschutz Entertainment Group, Monumental Sports, Enterprise Center, Stifel Theatre, the Los Angeles Convention Center, J.P. Morgan Chase, Webcor, Emerson Electric and others throughout the United States and Canada,' she said.

She said the firm fulfilled its prior FEMA contract '100%.'

'Medea’s experience, capabilities and success have enabled it to partner with several industry leading manufacturers of test kits and PPE to distribute their products to the federal government and others. By way of example and without limitation, Medea is a sales agent of Becton Dickinson and premier distributor of Honeywell Safety Products, USA,' she said.

A representative of Atlantic Trading LLC, which is described in one business directory as having two employees, hung up when first contacted and later said she would pass information on to the appropriate company official, who did not respond by press time Wednesday.

A company website says it prides itself on having a 'unique high-level accesses and large-volume robust distribution network in global markets, as well as our commitment to bring to our clients best quality products and services at lightening speed with loyalty and integrity.'

'With focus on agricultural products, meat and poultry, PPE (personal protective equipment) and medical devices and equipments, agricultural equipments and technology, we are steadily expanding into sectors of mineral, renewable technology, and others,' it says.

Comments / 0

Related
defense.gov

DOD Awards Contracts to Purchase COVID-19 Antigen Over-the-Counter Test Kits in Support of POTUS' 500 Million Free At-Home COVID-19 Tests

This weekend, the Department of Defense (DoD), in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), awarded contracts to Atlantic Trading, LLC (Austin, Texas) and Medea Inc. (Pleasanton, California), purchasing a combined total of 27 million over-the-counter COVID-19 test kits. This effort supports the president’s plan to deliver 500 million free at-home COVID-19 tests to the nation in response to the Omicron variant.
AUSTIN, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
Fortune

Walmart cuts paid leave in half for employees who have COVID-19

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Walmart Inc. is cutting paid leave in half for workers who test positive for COVID-19 or have to quarantine after exposure to the virus, offering only one week through March 31 rather than two.
PUBLIC HEALTH
healthcanal.com

Biden’s Plans To Deliver At-Home Test In January Finalized

With The White House and U.S. Postal Service set to deliver 500 million Covid-19 test kits to U.S. households, the demand for rapid testing will no longer outstrip supply in the US. Now with plans to ship 500 million Covid-19 tests to households mid-January confirmed, citizens will no longer need to line up outside pharmacies or community centers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Biden administration finally formulates a plan with the postal service to deliver 500 million free at-home tests by mid-January with lines still lingering at testing centers and delays signing contracts

The Biden administration is reportedly finalizing the details of its plan with the U.S. Postal Service to deliver 500 million at-home Covid tests for free to Americans who request them. The administration is launching a website where Americans can request the rapid tests, though it's not clear when it will...
LABOR ISSUES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Burr
Shore News Network

Companies Agree to Pay $1.15 Million to Resolve Allegations of Fraud in Obtaining Army Contracts Reserved for Eligible Small Businesses

DENVER – The United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Colorado announces that Idaho-based Native American Services Corp. (NASCO) and Texas-based Mirador Enterprises, Inc. (Mirador) have agreed to pay $1.15 million to the United States to resolve allegations of fraud related to two construction contracts at Colorado’s Fort Carson Army installation. NASCO will pay $750,000 of the settlement amount, and Mirador will pay $400,000.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Government Contracts#Antigen Test#Warehouses#Vodka#Republican#Americans#Pentagon#Medea Inc#Senate#Ppe
Daily Mail

Biden will use $4.5billion in COVID relief funds to help low-income Americans pay their heating bills for the second pandemic of the winter with prices set to soar

The Biden administration is distributing an additional $4.5 billion in funds to help low-income Americans cover heating costs during a second pandemic winter, with cold-weather states receiving the largest share, according to a state-by-state breakdown released Friday. The funding boost - part of last year´s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kfgo.com

Pentagon awards $52 million contract for COVID-19 test kits

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Defense Department said on Friday it has awarded a $51.6 million contract to Goldbelt Security LLC to purchase COVID-19 antigen over-the-counter test kits, part of President Joe Biden’s pledge to make available 500 million test kits. The announcement did not specify how many...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Staten Island Advance

Up to 1 million rapid at-home COVID tests expired sitting in warehouse

As at-home coronavirus (COVID-19) tests are in high demand, officials announced up to 1 million of them expired last month sitting in a warehouse. The kits, manufactured by Abbott Laboratories, were mostly sitting at the warehouse in Florida when cases fell and demand was low, Florida Department of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie said, according to CNN.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
The Sheboygan Press

With $136 million federal contract, MilliporeSigma will build new Sheboygan Falls facility to help manufacture COVID tests

SHEBOYGAN - MilliporeSigma is building a new facility on its Sheboygan Falls campus to manufacture a component of COVID-19 rapid tests. The expansion comes after the U.S. Department of Defense, in coordination with the Department of Health and Human Services, awarded MilliporeSigma a $136.7 million contract Dec. 29.  MilliporeSigma is part of the life science...
SHEBOYGAN FALLS, WI
Daily Mail

Citigroup tells 3,250 workers who are still unvaccinated out of 65,000 workforce they will be fired if they fail to get jabbed by January 14

Citigroup warned workers who have yet to comply with a companywide vaccine mandate that they will be fired by the end of the month if they fail to get a shot by January 14. On Friday, the bank sent workers a memo reminding them that the end of next week is the deadline to submit proof of vaccination, reiterating the deadline first established in October.
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

283K+
Followers
12K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy