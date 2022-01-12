ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Man charged with reckless homicide after shooting his grandma, docs say

By Sarah Nelson, Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star
 15 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17tgQ0_0dk7JxDO00

A man has been charged with reckless homicide in connection with the killing of his grandmother who was fatally shot while trying to break up a family fight, court records show.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office charged Montez Jointer with reckless homicide in the December shooting death of his grandma, Doris Bell. A probable cause affidavit said the 78-year-old was shot while trying to stop a fight between Jointer and his sister inside a home on North Bolton Avenue.

Indianapolis police arrested Jointer on Wednesday.

Bell’s family told police Jointer and his sister began to argue about midnight on Dec. 29 and the fight turned physical, adding Jointer pushed his sister against a wall and she charged at him. Family members further told police Jointer went outside at one point during the fight and brought back a gun.

When Bell tried to intervene and separate the siblings, family recalled, the gun “went off” and she fell to the ground, according to the affidavit.

One family member told police that Jointer after the shooting said “you made me shoot grandma,” and placed the gun on the table, according to the affidavit.

Jointer during interviews with detectives said he was at the house where the shooting occurred to retrieve his belongings and a friend’s gun from the home. He said his sister attacked him while he was leaving and the gun accidentally went off, striking his grandma in the hallway, according to the affidavit.

An autopsy revealed Bell was shot in the head, according to the affidavit.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Douglas Morning at the IMPD Homicide Office at 317-327-3475 or e-mail him at Douglas.Morning@Indy.Gov.

To remain anonymous, those with information can call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477.

IndyStar breaking news reporter Jake Allen contributed to this report.

Contact Sarah Nelson at sarah.nelson@indystar.com or 317-503-7514.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Crime & Safety
Marion County, IN
Crime & Safety
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
County
Marion County, IN
CBS News

Ronnie Spector, "Be My Baby" singer, has died at 78

Ronnie Spector, the cat-eyed, bee-hived rock 'n' roll siren who sang such 1960s hits as "Be My Baby," "Baby I Love You" and "Walking in the Rain" as the leader of the girl group The Ronettes, has died. She was 78. Spector died Wednesday after a brief battle with cancer,...
MUSIC
CBS News

Judge denies Prince Andrew's request to toss out Virginia Giuffre lawsuit

A judge has given the green light to a lawsuit by a woman who has accused Prince Andrew of sexually abusing her when she was 17. The prince's lawyers asked for the case to be dismissed because of a settlement Virginia Giuffre reached with lawyers for Jeffrey Epstein. CBS News foreign correspondent Holly Williams joins "CBSN AM" from England with the story.
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Reckless Homicide#Docs#Grandma#Police Jointer#The Impd Homicide Office
The Associated Press

Biden highlighting federal ‘surge’ to help weather omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military medical personnel will...
POTUS
Fox News

ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

IndyStar | The Indianapolis Star

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
220K+
Views
ABOUT

The source for Indianapolis, Indiana news, breaking news, weather, sports and things to do.

 http://indystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy