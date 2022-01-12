Can Americans find common ground on achievable solutions to gun violence?

Greetings, readers:

When staff columnist Kyra Watts and I started talking about her latest column on gun violence , I urged her to tell a personal story in addition to laying out the statistics.

As she points out, mass shootings in America are rising — by 106% from 2018 to 2021.

But, despite those figures and the most publicized tragedies, including Newtown, Connecticut, in 2012; Parkland, Florida, in 2018; and Oxford Township, Michigan, in 2021, Watts observes that Americans seem to have become numb to finding common ground on achievable solutions.

She wants to see U.S. leaders not just talk about ways to curb gun violence but also act to stem the tide.

The issue of gun rights is polarizing. In recent years, Tennessee hosted an NRA convention, and lawmakers have passed legislation to allow citizens more places where they can store and take their firearms and fewer restrictions for obtaining a handgun. The philosophy is that law-abiding citizens should be able to exercise their rights.

That is why it was important for Watts to share some personal anecdotes to provide another perspective. She practiced active shooter training as an elementary school student. As a high schooler, one of her dear friends was killed shortly before graduation.

As a Black woman, she feels the heartache knowing that African Americans disproportionately experience gun violence.

"Gun violence is not only a growing epidemic, but it's also an economic crisis," she writes.

The story comments, not surprisingly, have been animated. Even if you disagree with her argument, please take the time to consider her opinion and offer your questions, thoughts or solutions.

Other opinion columns highlighted in this week's newsletter:

Knoxville News Sentinel columnist Robert Booker writes about his experiences of participating in lunch counter sit-ins in his city.

Lynn Norment, columnist for The Commercial Appeal in Memphis, challenges citizens to focus less on complaining and more on what they can accomplish in 2022.

Middle Tennessee State University professor Kent Syler argues in a guest essay that lawmakers' plan to gerrymander Nashville's congressional district may backfire on them.

With the start of the legislative session on Tuesday, former senior state official Bo Roberts shares some Tennessee history and how lawmakers might learn from the past.

We have more offerings statewide in the coming days, including columns by Cameron Smith on how his family is struggling to care for a relative with dementia, Keel Hunt on how the City of Nashville needs to develop a new vision for the future, and LeBron Hill on how Americans are tarnishing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.'s legacy for self-interest.

My latest column, which comes out this morning, is about how Tennessee is going against the national trend on how lawmakers are approaching gerrymandering.

Send me your ideas, requests, questions and commentary. Have a great day! Thank your for reading.

David Plazas is the director of opinion and engagement for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee. Email him at dplazas@tennessean.com , call him at (615) 259-8063 or tweet to him at @davidplazas .

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Can Americans find common ground on achievable solutions to gun violence?