Whose St. John Vianney varsity jacket is A$AP Rocky wearing? We found out

A Sherlock Holmes mystery that arose at the Jersey Shore this week involving an A-list celebrity and a varsity jacket from a local high school has been solved.

A$AP Rocky, a Grammy-nominated rapper and producer, was photographed in West Hollywood Monday night walking alongside his girlfriend, Rihanna, and wearing a St. John Vianney High School soccer varsity jacket .

Since A$AP Rocky had no known connection to the Holmdel school, the photos prompted a buzz at the Jersey Shore - how did he get his hands on a St. John Vianney varsity jacket? And who's the original owner?

We now have an answer. The jacket belonged to Tara Driscoll, the 2003 graduate told the Asbury Park Press Wednesday.

"It was very strange at first to see the jacket,” Driscoll, 37, said in a text interview.

She said she lost track of the jacket over the years and hopes she can get it back from Rocky someday.

“I was thinking of how I could reach out to them and ask for it back,” Driscoll said. “But I figured he’d never give it back.”

Rocky's reps didn't reply to a request for comment.

St. John Vianney assistant athletic director Pat Smith said the details from the jacket worn by the musician match details from a 2003 yearbook photo. The jacket as seen in the viral pictures has patches showing it belonged to a midfielder who wore No. 6 and played for the 2003 team - and a partial first name is visible on the left breast with the script letters that look like "na" but are actually "‘ra" (as in "Tara") peeking out from behind the collar.

Driscoll indeed wore No. 6, played midfield and was a senior on the 2002-03 team.

“It definitely looked like mine, but I didn’t understand how it could be. After zooming in and seeing the script letters ‘ra,’ I started to realize it was mine, along with all the other identifiers,” Driscoll said.

As for the question of how did A$AP Rocky get the jacket, Driscoll said she doesn’t have a clue. She doesn’t remember donating the jacket to a thrift store – a popular theory online. Driscoll said the jacket was stored in her mother’s attic for a while but that both she and her mother have moved multiple times since. Perhaps the jacket was lost or left behind in transit and then made its way to a secondhand store where it was picked up by Rocky or his stylist.

“I definitely did not donate or give it away,” Driscoll said. “I have kept a lot of mementos from childhood soccer leading into high school and college and even after, and that’s not something I would have purposely given away.”

There was scuttlebutt online that it couldn’t have been a girl’s jacket because the girls team won the state title in 2000, and they would have received a black jacket instead of the yellow jacket worn by Rocky.

It turns out, Driscoll had both. The black one remains with Driscoll, and the yellow is forever part of Jersey Shore lore.

“My kids think it’s pretty amazing that he has their mom’s jacket,” Driscoll said.

Despite the traction the story has gotten online, Driscoll has not heard from Rocky or his team.

Danny LoGiudice has covered local sports across New Jersey since 2014. Contact him at dlogiudice@gannettnj.com or @danny_logiudice on Twitter.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Whose St. John Vianney varsity jacket is A$AP Rocky wearing? We found out