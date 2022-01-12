ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Twins to retire Jim Kaat’s No. 36 in July

By Field Level Media
lindyssports.com
 15 hours ago

The Minnesota Twins will retire former pitcher Jim Kaat’s No. 36 during a pregame ceremony on July 16. Kaat was elected to the Hall of Fame last month by the Golden Days Era committee and will be inducted into Cooperstown on July 24. Kaat...

MINNEAPOLIS/ST. PAUL, MN – The Minnesota Twins announced today that they will honor National Baseball Hall of Fame electee Jim Kaat by retiring his uniform number 36 during a pregame celebration on Saturday, July 16 prior to the Twins hosting the Chicago White Sox. The Zeeland, Michigan native was...
