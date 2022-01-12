ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfax County, VA

Fairfax County Public Schools defends controversial admission policy

WUSA
 17 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleFairfax County Public Schools is in the...

www.wusa9.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

UK ministers rally around embattled Boris Johnson, for now

LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
U.K.
The Hill

McCarthy says he won't cooperate with 'illegitimate' Jan. 6 probe

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel "is not conducting a legitimate investigation." McCarthy, in a statement released hours after the committee asked him to voluntarily...
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Education
County
Fairfax County, VA
Fairfax County, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Fairfax County, VA
Government
ABC News

Ronnie Spector, voice of The Ronettes, dies at 78

Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Biden highlighting federal ‘surge’ to help weather omicron

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” COVID-19 testing and military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military...
POTUS
Fox News

ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Asian Americans

Comments / 0

Community Policy