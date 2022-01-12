Fairfax County Public Schools defends controversial admission policy

WASHINGTON — Vice President Kamala Harris, in an interview with NBC News that aired on Thursday morning, pushed back against Republican criticism that President Joe Biden's speech in Atlanta on voting rights was overly divisive. Asked to respond to comments from Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah — who on Wednesday...
LONDON (AP) — With varying degrees of enthusiasm, senior British government ministers on Thursday expressed support for Conservative Prime Minister Boris Johnson and rejected demands he resign for attending a garden party during the country’s first coronavirus lockdown. Many other Conservatives held their tongues, waiting to see whether...
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said Wednesday evening that he will not cooperate with the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol, asserting the panel "is not conducting a legitimate investigation." McCarthy, in a statement released hours after the committee asked him to voluntarily...
The Biden administration is sending medical teams to six states in need of COVID-19 care and procuring an additional 500 million rapid tests, President Biden announced Thursday. The new tranche of tests doubles the current 500 million at-home tests the administration is in the process of acquiring, bringing the total...
Ronnie Spector, the voice behind The Ronettes' hits like "Be My Baby" and "Baby, I Love You," has died. She was 78. A statement on her website from her family reads, "Our beloved earth angel, Ronnie, peacefully left this world today after a brief battle with cancer. She was with family and in the arms of her husband, Jonathan [Greenfield]."
Prince Andrew’s ongoing legal battle with Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts Giuffre has left some wondering why the Duke of York still has his royal title. On Wednesday, a judge refused to dismiss a lawsuit against the British prince by the American woman who said he sexually abused her when she was 17.
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to “surge” COVID-19 testing and military medical personnel to help overwhelmed medical facilities weather the spike in coronavirus cases and staff shortages due to the highly transmissible omicron variant. Starting next week, 1,000 military...
ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him. During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — An investigation has found that Utah police made “several unintentional mistakes” when they stopped Gabby Petito and her boyfriend before she was killed in what became a high-profile missing person case. The independent report released Wednesday examines a stop by police in...
