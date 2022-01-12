ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasco County, FL

Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay: Reward For Driver That Hit Florida Road Ranger In Pasco County

By Local News Desk
 17 hours ago
PASCO COUNTY, FL. – Crime Stoppers Tampa Bay is offering a reward for the driver that hit a Florida Road Ranger and fled the scene in Pasco County.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, on January 12, 2021, at 12:02 a.m., FHP Troopers were investigating a crash on southbound I-75, north of Overpass Road in Pasco County.

A Road Ranger was walking inside the closed portions of the roadway, designated by traffic cones and flares to indicate the center and outside lanes were closed.

A sedan, traveling southbound in the inside lane, partially entered the center lane and struck the Road Ranger causing serious injuries. The vehicle is described as a silver or light gray Toyota Camry or Corolla, with a possible partial license plate number of “F90”. Following the collision, the sedan continued southbound at a high speed.

Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the unknown suspect involved in this case.

Anyone with any information regarding the identity of the suspect and who wants to be eligible for a cash reward is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477), report anonymously online at www.crimestopperstb.com, or send a mobile tip using the P3 Tips Mobile application. Crime Stoppers must be contacted first in order to be eligible for a cash reward.

LUTZ, FL
