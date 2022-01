Call it Scherzinger’s cat: Some of the Pussycat Dolls say they didn’t know if the reunion tour was happening or not — until lead singer Nicole Scherzinger posted about it on social media. “We want to say how incredibly disappointed we are to learn of an announcement made on Instagram that the Pussycat Dolls reunion tour is canceled,” members Carmit Bachar and Jessica Sutta wrote in a joint Instagram statement Saturday. “As of now, there has been no official notification of that. Either way, it seems as though it’s the end of a chapter to an incredible, life altering experience filled with some awesome memories that we will forever be grateful for.” The pair added that they had “big dreams” for the group’s brand to expand, “creating the music so all of our voices could be heard, which would be true female empowerment.”

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO