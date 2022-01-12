ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
POLL: Biden’s Approval Rating Craters To Shocking New Low, Least Popular Among Hispanics

By Opinion and Editorial
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 20 hours ago
Ailan Evans

President Joe Biden’s approval rating continues to drop as voters grow increasingly dissatisfied with his handling of key issues, according to the results of a new poll.

Biden’s approval rating dropped to a new low of 33%, according to a Quinnipiac University poll released Wednesday, with 53% of Americans saying they disapprove of the president’s performance. The rating is down 3% since November 2021, when Biden held a 36% approval rating.

Hispanic voters were least supportive of Biden’s job performance, with 28% saying they approve of how he is handling his duties, compared to 32% of white voters and 57% of black voters. Just 25% of independent voters said they approve of Biden’s performance, while 57% said they disapprove.

Voters were critical of Biden’s handling of key issues, including the economy, the COVID-19 pandemic and foreign policy.

Just 34% of Americans said they approve of Biden’s handling of the economy, with 57% saying they disapprove. The results follow several months of increasing inflation, with the Consumer Price Index currently rising at its highest rate in 40 years.

Americans also said they believed the economy is suffering, with 35% saying the economy is in a “poor” condition and another 35% saying it is in a “not so good” condition.

Biden’s handling of foreign policy received similar levels of disapproval, with only 35% saying they approve of his performance on the issue. The Biden administration received harsh criticism for its withdrawal from Afghanistan in August that left hundreds of Americans stranded.

Biden fared slightly better on COVID-19, with 39% of Americans saying they approve of his response to the virus, though 55% said they disapprove.

Americans also viewed Biden as polarizing: 49% said Biden is dividing the United States, and 42% said they view the president as unifying the country.

The poll surveyed 1,313 American adults from Jan. 7-10, and it has a margin of 2.7%.

