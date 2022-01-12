Petal woman accused of taking child after CPS received custody

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. ( WHLT ) – Forrest County deputies are working to find a Petal woman accused of taking her one-year-old son after Child Protective Services (CPS) received custody of the child.

Investigators believe Ashlie Collier took the child. They said the child tested positive for methamphetamines and was ordered by the court to be removed from her custody.

If you have any information about Collier, contact the Forrest County Sheriff’s Department at 601-544-7800 or the Metro Crime Stoppers Hotline at 601-582-STOP (7867).

